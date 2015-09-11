200 iconic photographs to inspire you

The Legacy Collection is available to view via a free app

To celebrate its 20th anniversary year, Getty Images has released a selection of modern history's most memorable, stunning and entertaining moments in photography.

The Legacy Collection includes 200 iconic images, to represent the 200 million photos in the Getty archives in total.

They include John Moore's poignant photo of a woman mourning her fiancé after he was killed in Iraq; Brent Stirton's haunting image of a dead Silverback Gorilla; and a close-up of Evander Holyfield's ear after his close encounter with Mike Tyson in Las Vegas in 1997.

The free app features the images and the stories behind them.

The collection, released in weekly sets of 15-20 images and available to view via the Getty Images iOS app.

Behind the scenes interviews and videos with the photographers behind the iconic images will also be featured in-app.

The app is available on iPad and iPhone 4S and higher devices, as well as iOS8 compatible devices. The Getty Images app can be downloaded for free from the iTunes App Store.

