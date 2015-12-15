Discover all things photography in the Adobe KnowHow Bundle

Photography is one of those skills that you can be extremely skilled at and still have plenty to learn. Having a basic understanding of the art will go a long way, and you can add new abilities to your repertoire to get even better. The Adobe KnowHow bundle is here to make you an expert, and it's just $49.95 (approx. £33).

It doesn't matter your level of expertise, you'll find plenty of useful information within this huge collection of courses. With specific skills like night photography to more basic, foundational information, it's an ongoing course that will teach you everything about snapping great pictures. There's nine courses and 71 hours of content for you to digest, and it'll assure you have the best looking news feed when you share your photos with friends and family.

They say a photo is worth 1,000 words, so it's hard to put a price on a bundle that will teach you how to take priceless shots. But you can't beat this offer, which delivers the Adobe KnowHow bundle for just $49.95 (approx. £33).