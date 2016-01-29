Save up to 74% in our magazine sale

You'll be familiar with our design magazines net, Computer Arts, ImagineFX and 3D World – but did you know our publisher also produces loads more of your favourite mags?

Now you can make the most of 2016 with a year of award-winning content from our wide range of magazines, heavily discounted for the January Sale!

Save up to 74% when you subscribe from a huge range of magazines before 31 January. Whether you're interested in film, games, technology, design, music or photography, there's a wide range of magazines to choose from.

BREAKING NEWS!

Get an an extra 24% off everything (single issues, subscriptions, specials, binders, etc) with no minimum spend for 24 hours running from 10am GMT Friday 29 January to 10am GMT Saturday 30 January!

Choose from one of these categories, select your favourite magazines and enjoy a huge discount!

January is the perfect time to subscribe! Browse 30+ magazines and save up to 74% in our sale.