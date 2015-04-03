Is this the best laptop case for Lego fans?

The case will also be compatible with a range of bricks – not just Lego

No matter how old you are, there's no denying the appeal of Lego – those little plastic bricks can open up your imagination and improve creativity. Perfect for kids and grown-ups alike – as you can see from this incredible Lego art – the age-old toy has surpassed technological advances and is still a firm favourite.

Now, the team at Jolt want to bring Lego to laptops with this awesome Lego laptop case. As a Kickstarter campaign, they've been busy making the case as good-looking and user-friendly as possible. "After testing several different types of plastics, we have found that the Brik Case will require special molds for ABS plastic," they explain.

"We'll need several molds for different MacBook sizes. Molds are expensive ($10,000+). Raising money on Kickstarter will help pay for the molds, packaging, engineers, and the first order of Brik Cases." Expected to be compatible with MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs manufactured in 2013 and later, it's a must-have for any Lego fan.

[via demilked]

