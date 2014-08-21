Topics

The coffee cup that reflects your emotional state

By () Illustration  

Got the morning blues? Humpday happies? Let your coffee cup do the talking for you.

It's no secret that designers love coffee, so the coffee cup designs you choose can make a difference to your day. And here's one that's really clever - letting you share your current mood with colleagues by turning the exterior sleeve appropriately.

The cups were created by art director Stepan Azaryan, graphic designer Karen Gevorgyan and illustrator Narine Manvelyan of Armenian design studio Backbone, for the coffee take-out shop Gawatt in Yerevan.

Featuring four adorable characters, all created in illustrator Manvelyan's cute yet surreal style, they're a perfect way to combine a spot of mood congruence with a morning blast of caffeine.

coffee cup emotions

What would your coffee cup say about you right now? Let us know in the comments box below!

