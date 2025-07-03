Nothing Phone (3) was finally revealed on Monday, and I was lucky enough to be at the London event to get hands-on (and have a phone with me as I write). But the design has divided opinion.

I'm a fan of the Nothing brand and its design-first take on smartphones, and in my Headphone (1) review, I share why this new audio entry is a current favourite of mine. But, it's the Phone (3) that has the community divided; some love it, some hate it. Take a look at what people are saying on TikTok about Phone (3).

I'm on the fence to date – I love Nothing Phone (2) and its LED Glyph wall, so it's a little sad to see it gone in favour of the new Glyth Matrix – a small display for showing 'Toys', interactive Glyth apps and games. I love the idea, but just feel like I'll miss the spark of the old LED rear cluster,

On the upside, I like the new grid design and the clean, industrial retro-futurism of the phone's rear. So, what do you think? We want to hear your thoughts. Take our poll below and let us know what you think, and drop into the comments below, too.

(Image credit: Future / Nothing)