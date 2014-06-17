Font of the day: Brite Script

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Brite Script by Drew Melton

Today's font of choice, Brite Script, is the latest endeavour by graphic designer Drew Melton. With a focus on lettering and typography, Melton's idea for this particular design was to create a high quality brush script, without over-perfecting to give it an authentic and organic aesthetic. Available from Ten Dollar Fonts, the font is described as "designed to feel personal and approachable; perfectly imperfect".

Brush Script is available to purchase from Ten Dollar Fonts.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com