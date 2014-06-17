Topics

Font of the day: Brite Script

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Brite Script by Drew Melton.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Brite Script by Drew Melton

Today's font of choice, Brite Script, is the latest endeavour by graphic designer Drew Melton. With a focus on lettering and typography, Melton's idea for this particular design was to create a high quality brush script, without over-perfecting to give it an authentic and organic aesthetic. Available from Ten Dollar Fonts, the font is described as "designed to feel personal and approachable; perfectly imperfect".

Brush Script is available to purchase from Ten Dollar Fonts.

