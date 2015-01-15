Topics

Font of the day: Burford

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Burford by Kimmy Kirkwood.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Burford by Kimmy Kirkwood

Burford is a font family that designer Kimmy Kirkwood sketched while traveling through Europe. "During my time in Amsterdam, I found myself spending two or three hours per day sketching characters inspired by all the incredible typography I had seen," she comments. "Back in the states I digitalized Burford and decided it would make a beautiful layer-based font."

You can purchase Burford via Creative Market, where you can currently benefit from a 75 per cent discount – meaning you can get the whole family for just $20!

