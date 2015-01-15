Font of the day: Burford

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Burford by Kimmy Kirkwood

Burford is a font family that designer Kimmy Kirkwood sketched while traveling through Europe. "During my time in Amsterdam, I found myself spending two or three hours per day sketching characters inspired by all the incredible typography I had seen," she comments. "Back in the states I digitalized Burford and decided it would make a beautiful layer-based font."

You can purchase Burford via Creative Market, where you can currently benefit from a 75 per cent discount – meaning you can get the whole family for just $20!

