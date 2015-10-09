Font of the day: Montana

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Montana by Pavel Korzhenko

Last typeface of the week, but by no means least, is Montana by graphic designer and illustrator Pavel Korzhenko. A big fan of mountains, Montana's design is inspired by and named after them. An eye-catching design, Montana is perfectly suited to print, logos, business cards and more.

Montana is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

