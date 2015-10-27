Free ebook on UX design trends for 2015-16

Download this free book today!

Citing analysis from UX experts and featuring analysis of 71 examples, UX Design Trends 2015 & 2016 explains the current best practices of UX design. The book filters through fads to focus on trends that are quickly becoming time-tested techniques.

This downloadable e-book describes the methods behind some of the most successful UX design trends including:

Designing web services instead of pages

Responsive/adaptive web design

Personalized UX

Microinteractions

Meaningful gamification

Empowering UX design

With analysis of examples from companies like Vine, Netflix, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Volkswagen, Hulu, Virgin America, and Medium, the 164-page guide focuses only on real-world application of UX design. Topics covered include:

The UX-focused future of web design (and how to stay ahead)

Why M-Dot sites are dead

Best practices for responsive & adaptive design

Building collaboration instead of the "waterfall" design method

How to design tailor-fit UX with microinteractions & personalization techniques

How to avoid the danger of gamification (and do it the right way)

How to take advantage of "invisible" UX & UI design

Feel free to take a look and share it with friends. You can download this e-book here.

