10 key web design trends for 2015-2016

Web Design Book of Trends 2015-2016 is the newest addition to the design library of the wireframing/prototyping app UXPin. This 'web design almanac' takes an in-depth look at today's hottest design trends and their best practices.
With new technology and new tastes, users will expect new web design techniques. Minimalist layouts, long-scrolling navigation, looping HD video backgrounds – these are just a few of the latest trends modern users want to see more of. Equal parts lookbook and 'how-to' manual, this ebook compiles everything into one handy volume.
This 185-page guide spans 10 chapters, each dedicated to a single trend. It's thorough, yet practical and quick-reading. All the points are illustrated in 166 examples from companies including Squarespace, Google, AirBnB, Dropbox, Bauer, and Dribbble.
Topics in the e-book include:
- Advantages and disadvantages of each trend
- How minimalism improves responsive design
- Evolution of flat design into 'flat 2.0'
- How to adapt to HD design techniques
- The dangers of the 'above the fold' myth
- When to use custom or stock photography
- The most interesting typography techniques
- How to use card patterns based on top companies
- How to add delight with interactions and animations
Take a look, and feel free to share if you find it helpful. Download this free ebook here.
