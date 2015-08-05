10 key web design trends for 2015-2016

Download this free book today!

Web Design Book of Trends 2015-2016 is the newest addition to the design library of the wireframing/prototyping app UXPin. This 'web design almanac' takes an in-depth look at today's hottest design trends and their best practices.

With new technology and new tastes, users will expect new web design techniques. Minimalist layouts, long-scrolling navigation, looping HD video backgrounds – these are just a few of the latest trends modern users want to see more of. Equal parts lookbook and 'how-to' manual, this ebook compiles everything into one handy volume.

This 185-page guide spans 10 chapters, each dedicated to a single trend. It's thorough, yet practical and quick-reading. All the points are illustrated in 166 examples from companies including Squarespace, Google, AirBnB, Dropbox, Bauer, and Dribbble.

Topics in the e-book include:

Advantages and disadvantages of each trend

How minimalism improves responsive design

Evolution of flat design into 'flat 2.0'

How to adapt to HD design techniques

The dangers of the 'above the fold' myth

When to use custom or stock photography

The most interesting typography techniques

How to use card patterns based on top companies

How to add delight with interactions and animations

Take a look, and feel free to share if you find it helpful. Download this free ebook here.

