3D World files for issue 185
Showcase
Support files, extra art and process images to accompany the best digital art from around the community.
Artist Q&A
Extra resource files, textures, process and step images to help you follow the artist answers to your art queries.
Community: Another World
Watch the live action short based on the classic Amiga game Another World, as well as two making off videos.
In Focus: Render a sports car
Download extra step images and files for Pawel Kasprzyk's personal project to light and render a classic Morgan sports car.
Feature: Voyage of Discovery
Get access to the process art and screenshots for indie game The Witness.
Tutorial: High-poly modelling for video games
Follow art director Tor Frick's tutorial to model a mech from video game Wolfenstein using Modo.
Tutorial: Cinema 4D to Unity workflow
Learn to harness Unity in your Cinema 4D pipeline with Rob Redman.
Tutorial: Renew your game character creation
Antony Ward shares his techniques to push your character designs and models in new directions.
Tutorial: Harness the unique power of VRayDirt
Adrien Quillet reveals how to use VRayDirt Materials to render a motorbike.
Tutorial: Design a 3D mech concept for games
Learn how to use ZBrush to concept a unique mech design for video games with Riyahd Cassiem.
Tutorial: Material Color Blend
Use the Material Color Blend filter in Substance Designer to achieve weathered textures in you video game objects.
Tutorial: Create a realistic environment
Blizzard's Anthony Efekhari reveals how to control an epic scene to create photo-real matte paintings for video games.
Develop: Reflecting on real-time rendering
Steve Theodore and Renee Dunlop examine the rise of physically based rendering in video games.
Review: Stylus group test
Adam Dewhirst tests four stylus using Autodesk's 123D Creature sculpting app.