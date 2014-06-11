3D World files for issue 185

Showcase

Support files, extra art and process images to accompany the best digital art from around the community.

Artist Q&A

Extra resource files, textures, process and step images to help you follow the artist answers to your art queries.

Community: Another World

Watch the live action short based on the classic Amiga game Another World, as well as two making off videos.

In Focus: Render a sports car

Download extra step images and files for Pawel Kasprzyk's personal project to light and render a classic Morgan sports car.

Feature: Voyage of Discovery

Get access to the process art and screenshots for indie game The Witness.

Tutorial: High-poly modelling for video games

Follow art director Tor Frick's tutorial to model a mech from video game Wolfenstein using Modo.

Tutorial: Cinema 4D to Unity workflow

Learn to harness Unity in your Cinema 4D pipeline with Rob Redman.

Tutorial: Renew your game character creation

Antony Ward shares his techniques to push your character designs and models in new directions.

Tutorial: Harness the unique power of VRayDirt

Adrien Quillet reveals how to use VRayDirt Materials to render a motorbike.

Tutorial: Design a 3D mech concept for games

Learn how to use ZBrush to concept a unique mech design for video games with Riyahd Cassiem.

Tutorial: Material Color Blend

Use the Material Color Blend filter in Substance Designer to achieve weathered textures in you video game objects.

Tutorial: Create a realistic environment

Blizzard's Anthony Efekhari reveals how to control an epic scene to create photo-real matte paintings for video games.

Develop: Reflecting on real-time rendering

Steve Theodore and Renee Dunlop examine the rise of physically based rendering in video games.

Review: Stylus group test

Adam Dewhirst tests four stylus using Autodesk's 123D Creature sculpting app.