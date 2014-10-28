3D WorldFreebie

3D World files for issue 189

Here you'll find all the files, resources and video to accompany issue 189 of 3D World magazine.

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 189, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC.

Showcase: various artists

Support files, extra art and process images to accompany the best digital art from around the community.

Download Showcase files here (36.9MB)

Community: LightWave rendering

Chris Jones shares his process images and art for creating his incredibly detailed LightWave character model.

Download Chris Jones' files here (7MB)

In Focus: Unicorn War

Download step images and extra art to follow the making of Jonathan Ball's amazing fantasy scene in Blender and Photoshop.

Download Showcase files here (39.9MB)

Artist Q&A

Video tutorials, step images and resource files to help you follow the artist answers to your art queries.

Download your Q&A files here (95.5MB)

Download your Q&A video here (50.6MB)

Feature: Titanic Textures

Download Nicolas Grahilhe's video tutorial, plus get over five hours of video training for Substance Painter. Also, download extra step art.

Download your Substance files here (73.5)

Download Nicolas Grahilhe's video tutorial here (756.3MB)

Download your Substance Painter video tutorial Part 1 here (672.1MB)

Download your Substance Painter video tutorial Part 2 here (603.1MB)

Download your Substance Painter video tutorial Part 3 here (672.6MB)

Download your Substance Painter video tutorial Part 4 here (671.5MB)

Download your Substance Painter video tutorial Part 5 here (758.9MB)

Download your Substance Painter video tutorial Part 6 here (416.2MB)

Download your Substance Painter video tutorial Part 7.1 here (523.3MB)

Download your Substance Painter video tutorial Part 7.2 here (381MB)

Download your Substance Painter video tutorial Part 7.3 here (271.9MB)

Download your Substance Painter video tutorial Part 8 here (699MB)

Download your Substance Painter video tutorial Substance Effects here (568.1MB)

Download your Substance Painter video tutorial UV Reprojection here (205.3MB)

Tutorial: Render an Exotic Lamborghini

Download the hi-res step images and extra art to follow Amir Erfani's V-Ray and 3ds Max rendering tutorial.

Download your tutorial files here (11.6MB)

Tutorial: Blend CG and Photography

Download step images and the video behind the making of Rafael Vallaperde's stunning mix of ZBrush modelling and photography.

Download your tutorial files here (40.7MB)

Download your video tutorial here (47MB)

Tutorial: Video Game Environment pt3: Using Assets & Materials

Download the video tutorial and extra step images for the third part of Andrew Finch's guide to creating a video game environment in Unreal Editor and 3ds Max.

Download your tutorial files here (11.3MB)

Download your video tutorial here (21.1MB)

Tutorial: Create Streaming Fluid Animation

Download the video training and hi-res step images to follow Vikrant J Dalal's guide to creating realistic flowing fluids.

Download your tutorial files here (27.2MB)

Download your video tutorial files here (31.4MB)

Tutorial: Rendering with XGen and Arnold

Download video and step images to follow Lee Griggs' guide to using XGen in Maya via the new Maya-to-Arnold plug-in.

Download your tutorial files here (41.9MB)

Download your video tutorial file here (1.6MB)

Tutorial: Model a Detailed Environment

Download the hi-res step images to follow Daniel D'Avila's guide to modelling a detailed environment scene in Modo.

Download your tutorial files here (25.8MB) 

Words: Ian Dean

Ian Dean is editor of 3D World and has been writing about film, video games and digital art for over 15 years.

