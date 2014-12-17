3D World download files for issue 191

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 191, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC.

ZBrush model: War Machine

Download Joe Grundfast's ZBrush War Machine model. Can you make this 3D print-ready?

Download your files here (781.1MB)

CGAxis models: Download a selection of free tree models

Get your free selection of lifelike tree models from CGAxis, available for use in – 3ds max Scanline 3ds Max MentalRay, 3ds max VRay, 3ds max VRayMesh, Cinema 4D Advanced Render, Cinema 4D VRay (.fbx, .obj).

Download your files here (686.2MB)

Book: Learning Blender Modelling

Download your free chapter on modelling in Blender from Oliver Villar's new book, courtsey of Pearson IT.

Download your files here (7.5MB)

HDRI images: Free DS360XL

Have fun with this free DS360XL (Extra Large - 19k HDRI is included) image, courtesy of Bob Groothuis HDRI Panorama Photography.

Download your files here (469.9MB)

Showcase: Various artists

Download extra step images and art to accompany this issue's selection of CG art.

Download your files here (326.1MB)

In Focus: Bubble Docks

Follow Rubén Álvarez's process using the art and images from this issue's In Focus feature.

Download your files here (13.3MB)

Artist Q&A

Download the step images and files to follow this issue's Q&A tutorials from our team of professional CG artists.

Download your files here (126.1MB)

Feature: 25 Modo tips

Mike Griggs reveals the 25 tips and techniques to learn in order to become a Modo master, covering simulation, modelling, materials and more. Download the step images to follow his tips.

Download your project files here (59MB)

Tutorial: Create and render a robot for 3D printing

Download the hi-res art images and step images to follow toy modeller Steve Talkowski's guide to creating a model for 3D printing.

Download your files here (12.9MB)

Tutorial: Create a realistic nuclear explosion

Follow Vikrant J Dalal's video tutorial and step images to simulate a nuclear explosion in FumeFX and 3ds Max. Also included are the set-up project files to get started.

Download your project files here (5.5MB)

Download your video tutorial here (313.7MB)

Tutorial: Speed up your Maya modelling

Antony Ward shows how to master the new Polygon modelling tools in Maya 2015. Down load his detailed video tutorial and step files. Also included are the project set-up files to get started.

Download your project files here (67.5MB)

Download video tutorial 1 here (80MB)

Download video tutorial 2 here (80MB)

Download video tutorial 3 here (81MB)

Download video tutorial 4 here (104MB)

Tutorial: Game environment part 5: Lighting

Follow the fifth part of Andrew Finch's tutorial series on creating an environment for a video game. This time Andrew looks at lighting the environment. Download the video tutorial and project files to accompany 3D World issue 191's training.

Download your project files here (13.6MB)

Download your video tutorial here (52.3MB)

Tutorial: Create flexible curve-based rigs

Luis San Juan reveals how to create flexible curve-based rigs in Maya for better animation. Download the video tutorial and project files to follow his tutorial. This includes the set-up files to get started.

Download your project files here (10.1MB)

Download your video tutorial here (271.8MB)

Tutorial: Design a mech with mixed surface details

Follow Luigi Memola's tutorial to design a mech in Blender. Download his video tutorial and project files to follow the training.

Download your project files here (103.3MB)

Download your video tutorial here (242.8MB)

3D printing: Become a 3D print expert

In part one his regular columns for 3D World artist Aiman Akhtar explains how to create a print-ready designer iPhone case. Download the .obj file now and print it yourself!

Download your free print-ready model here (5.1MB)

3D Printing: Bring your models to life

Artist Danny van Ryswyk reveals his tips for painting and finishing your 3D printed models. Download the step images for this issue's tips, and two more projects not featured in 3D World 191.

Download your project files here (12.4MB)

Develop: Procedural animation in VR

Dr Llyr ap Cenydd outlines his research into animation for virtuali realiality headsets.

Download the video to accompany this issue's feature here (82.9MB)