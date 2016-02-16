Ad Feature
3D World download files for issue 206
Here you'll find all the files, resources and video to accompany issue 206 of 3D World magazine.
To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 206, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC.
Free! Creative Market Model
Showcase: Various Artists
Download extra images, art and step-by-step tutorials for this issue's reader showcase projects.
Click here to download your files (411MB)
Artist Q&A: Various Artists
Download the hi-res step-by-step images to follow this issue's Artist Q&A tutorials covering ZBrush, Maya and Mari.
Click here to download your files (60MB)
Feature: Real-time Hair Rendering
Epic Games’ Brian Karis and Jordan Walker reveal how they used the latest tools in Unreal Engine 4.11 to render hair in video game, Paragon. Download the images to follow along to their workflow.
Click here to download your files (32MB)
Tutorial: Model and Rig a Game Character
Ben Erdt and Perry Leijten share their workflow to create a fan art character inspired by the creatures from Unreal Tournament. To help you further explore their Skaarj project, you can download the complete Maya file with the rigged models as well as textures and video walkthroughs.
Click here to download your files (95MB)
Click here to download your video (207MB)
Tutorial: Master 3D Concept Design
Gurmukh Bhasin shares his insights into creating a SWAT special rescue vehicle for video game production. Click below to download his step images to follow along.
Click here to download your files (37MB)
Tutorial: Create a Customised Explosion
Greg Kulz reveals how to demolish a building using Cinema 4D’s Projection Man tool.
Click here to download your files (3MB)
Tutorial: Create a Texture Set For Games
Matthew Trevelyan Johns shows how to create multi-purpose tiling trim textures for games.
Click here to download your files (184MB)
Click here to download your video (10MB)
Tutorial: Improve Your Figure Sculpting
Jeen Lih Lun offers an overview of how to create a realistic figure full of movement.
Click here to download your files (6.7MB)
Tutorial: Get Started in Autodesk's Stingray
Click here to download your files (814MB)
Tutorial: Speed Up Your Asset Creation
MachineGames’ Matthias Develtere reveals the pro workflow to create environment assets for video games. You can download Matthias' workfiles, scripts and video for this tutorial.
Click here to download your files (103MB)
Click here to download your video (645MB)
Develop: Setting Lights in V-Ray for Nuke
In his second tutorial, Josh Parks reveals how to set up lights in V-Ray for Nuke.
Click here to download your files (697MB)