3D World download files for issue 206

Free! Creative Market Model

We’re partnering with Creative Market to offer a series of free downloads, continuing with Quantum Theory’s 3D Cloud Models.

Showcase: Various Artists

Download extra images, art and step-by-step tutorials for this issue's reader showcase projects.

Artist Q&A: Various Artists

Download the hi-res step-by-step images to follow this issue's Artist Q&A tutorials covering ZBrush, Maya and Mari.

Feature: Real-time Hair Rendering

Epic Games’ Brian Karis and Jordan Walker reveal how they used the latest tools in Unreal Engine 4.11 to render hair in video game, Paragon. Download the images to follow along to their workflow.

Tutorial: Model and Rig a Game Character

Ben Erdt and Perry Leijten share their workflow to create a fan art character inspired by the creatures from Unreal Tournament. To help you further explore their Skaarj project, you can download the complete Maya file with the rigged models as well as textures and video walkthroughs.

Tutorial: Master 3D Concept Design

Gurmukh Bhasin shares his insights into creating a SWAT special rescue vehicle for video game production. Click below to download his step images to follow along.

Tutorial: Create a Customised Explosion

Greg Kulz reveals how to demolish a building using Cinema 4D’s Projection Man tool.

Tutorial: Create a Texture Set For Games

Matthew Trevelyan Johns shows how to create multi-purpose tiling trim textures for games.

Tutorial: Improve Your Figure Sculpting

Jeen Lih Lun offers an overview of how to create a realistic figure full of movement.

Tutorial: Get Started in Autodesk's Stingray

Matthew Doyle reveals how to set up and start creating assets in Autodesk’s new game engine, Stingray.

Tutorial: Speed Up Your Asset Creation

MachineGames’ Matthias Develtere reveals the pro workflow to create environment assets for video games. You can download Matthias' workfiles, scripts and video for this tutorial.

Develop: Setting Lights in V-Ray for Nuke

In his second tutorial, Josh Parks reveals how to set up lights in V-Ray for Nuke.

