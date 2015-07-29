Colour grading tool gets big update

Popular colour grading and video editing tool DaVinci Resolve has reached version 12 in public beta, and the latest version is packed with new features.

Topping the list is a full professional, nonlinear video editing system, alongside enhanced colour correction and finishing capabilities, allowing users to edit, grade, and finish projects in a single tool.

Help with jump cuts

While some new features in DaVinci Resolve were previewed at the NAB conference, other features have only just been made public knowledge, including a new Smooth Cut transition that uses proprietary DaVinci optical flow algorithms to create a seamless transition between different parts of an interview, so you don't have to cover jump cuts with b-roll.

Blackmagic Design has also added in native support for both Intel Iris and Iris Pro GPUs, which should improve performance on a wider range of systems, including laptops, giving editors and colourists a smoother time when working remotely or on-set.

Other new features include:

Enhancements to core editing tools such as all trim modes, multi-slip, slide, and ripple and role. Editors can now select multiple points for dynamic trimming and asymmetric trimming of clips, even if they're on the same track.

A new multi-camera editing feature that lets editors cut programs from multiple sources in real time. This includes the ability to automatically synchronise different clips and camera angles together based on timecode, any given in/out points, or sound

Timelines can now be nested, edited together, and expanded or collapsed in place to greatly simplify the editing of large, multi-scene projects

New transition curves to let editors create and edit custom curves for transition parameters

New on-screen controls to see and adjust motion paths directly in the timeline viewer for more intuitive animation of titles, graphics, video layers, and more

Big updates to core grading and colour correction tools for colourists, including an easier to use curves interface, automatic colour analysis and matching between two or more clips, an incredibly accurate 3D perspective tracker, and a new 3D keyer with improved matte finesse options

Custom smart filters for a faster colour grading set-up across projects

New tools to ripple grades across multiple clips and flatten pre and post-group grades into a clip's individual grade

An entirely new high performance audio engine that offers higher sampling rates and greatly improved realtime audio playback performance

The DaVinci Resolve product line has also been rebranded. The free DaVinci Resolve Lite has been renamed DaVinci Resolve, while the paid version of DaVinci Resolve is now known as DaVinci Resolve Studio.

A full breakdown of what each of these different versions include can be found here.

