The 20 best web design agencies of 2015

&yet makes software for human people, open-sources tons of it, and teaches everything they know. Makers of Talky, RealtimeConf, AmpersandJS, SimpleWebRTC, Human JavaScript, ^Lift, Node Security Project, requireSafe, and Seaworthy.

ustwo is a global digital product studio launching products, services and companies that make a measurable difference to the world.

Made by Many help their clients take on the challenge of rapid change in markets and technologies by creating brilliantly successful digital products and new ventures.

Huge is a global collective of designers, strategists and technologists known for setting new standards in product, service, and experience design for brands including HBO, Nike, FX, Google, and Eurosport.

Over the course of the last decade, Grouek has crafted digital pieces for the most renowned brands and agencies. They're known for making the award-winning A Trip out to Sea.

Nice and Serious are an ethically-driven creative agency, which means they make nice things, but only to solve the serious stuff.

Domain7 is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The team of 40 blends creative strategy, human-centered design, and digital development to create solutions that transform businesses.

Mule has designed strategies, brands, applications, and publications, across platforms and devices—and around the world. Their work, most recently for the Audubon Society, delights and delivers results.

Work & Co creates digital products and services that define great brands. The company partners with some of the smartest brands in the world, including Virgin America, YouTube, Showtime, and Chase.

