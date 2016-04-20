You hear the value of learning to code all the time, but have you taken the steps to do it? This is your opportunity. Take a crash course in code with the Complete Web Developer Course, on sale now for just $14 (approx. £11)!

When you understand the principles of coding, you can do so much more. It’s time to expand your opportunities with the Complete Web Development Course. Learn everything from the very basics of web development all the way to courses that will teach you how to make the most of programming languages like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and jQuery. You’ll get over 28 hours of premium instruction to help you start coding and make it your career.

The Complete Web Developer Course usually retails for $199, but you can save 92% off that price right now. That means you pay just $14 (approx. £11) for a collection of courses that could change your career!