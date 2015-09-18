net Awards 2015 winners announced

After month of suspense, the winners of the 2015 net Awards have been announced at a lavish ceremony in London.
Some of the web's biggests movers and shakers gathered at London's Connaught Rooms to see host, comedian Roisin Conaty, hand out awards for the best in web design in 20 categories.
So who won what? Read on to find out...
Technology Awards
- Open Source Project of the Year: Atom
- Best New Web Technology: Responsive Images
- Game Changer of the Year: Slack
- App of the Year: Sketch
Community Awards
- Conference Talk of the Year: Darius Kazemi: Tiny Subversions
- Grassroots Event of the Year: Ladies that UX
- Podcast of the Year: The Web Ahead
Project Awards
- Best Collaborative Project: Responsive Images Community Group
- Redesign of the Year: theguardian.com
- Side Project of the Year: Species in Pieces
- Best Online Portfolio: Bethany Heck
Individual Awards
- Designer of the Year: Tobias van Schneider
- Emerging Talent of the Year: Tiffany Rayside
- Young Developer of the Year: Julia Wallin
- Young Designer of the Year: Alice Lee
- Developer of the Year: Sara Soueidan
- Outstanding Contribution: Molly Holzschlag
Team Awards
- Team of the Year: BBC Responsive News Team
- New Agency of the Year: Anton & Irene
- Agency of the Year: Filament Group
