net Awards 2015 winners announced

After month of suspense, the winners of the 2015 net Awards have been announced at a lavish ceremony in London.

Some of the web's biggests movers and shakers gathered at London's Connaught Rooms to see host, comedian Roisin Conaty, hand out awards for the best in web design in 20 categories.

So who won what? Read on to find out...

Technology Awards

Open Source Project of the Year : Atom

Atom Best New Web Technology : Responsive Images

Responsive Images Game Changer of the Year : Slack

Slack App of the Year: Sketch

Community Awards

Conference Talk of the Year: Darius Kazemi: Tiny Subversions

Grassroots Event of the Year : Ladies that UX

Ladies that UX Podcast of the Year: The Web Ahead

Project Awards

Best Collaborative Project : Responsive Images Community Group

Responsive Images Community Group Redesign of the Year : theguardian.com

theguardian.com Side Project of the Year: Species in Pieces

Best Online Portfolio: Bethany Heck

Individual Awards

Designer of the Year: Tobias van Schneider

Emerging Talent of the Year : Tiffany Rayside

Tiffany Rayside Young Developer of the Year : Julia Wallin

Julia Wallin Young Designer of the Year : Alice Lee

Alice Lee Developer of the Year: Sara Soueidan

Outstanding Contribution: Molly Holzschlag

Team Awards

Team of the Year: BBC Responsive News Team

New Agency of the Year : Anton & Irene

Anton & Irene Agency of the Year: Filament Group

