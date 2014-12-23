net mag reveals 2015's hottest design tools

We're welcoming in the new year in style with our rundown of the top new web design tools that look set to revolutionise your workflow in 2015.

UXPin for creating and sharing wireframes, Macaw for code-free design, 'Photoshop killer' Affinity Designer... there's a tool to take the pain out of for every design niggle.

We usual, our tutorials section is packed with practical tips and tricks. This issue, find out how to create clickable prototypes in double-quick time using Sketch and InVision and turn your CSS skills to self-publishing.

Fffunction's Pete Coles is on hand to explain some of the great features on offer from Statamic – the flexible, flat-file CMS behind our beautiful new Generate website.

And there's lots more too:

We ask the likes of Oliver Reichenstein what their New Year's resolutions are

Three designers go head-to-head to create health food site mockups

Noah Stokes argues that responsive web design is sucking the soul out of our sites

We chat to 31Three founder Jesse Bennett-Chamberlain

