Nintendo Direct Live Blog: the biggest Switch news as it happens

The first Nintendo Direct of 2023 is happening later today / tonight, and this one could be the biggest in years. With The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom due this May and a new Metroid and Pikmin in the works, we could get some spectacular game news.

According to Nintendo's Twitter (opens in new tab) we can expect around "roughly 40 minutes of information" from this Nintendo Direct, so tune in early to not miss anything. We'll also be live blogging as it happens and you'll be able to watch on this page below.

How can I watch Nintendo Direct?

The event will take place at 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 10PM GMT on Nintendo's YouTube channel. We're also showing the video live on this page as it happens, along with comments and reactions.