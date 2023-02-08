Live
Nintendo Direct Live Blog: the biggest Switch news as it happens
The 40-minute Nintendo Direct start time and how watch. Will we see Zelda, Metroid and Switch Pro?
The first Nintendo Direct of 2023 is happening later today / tonight, and this one could be the biggest in years. With The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom due this May and a new Metroid and Pikmin in the works, we could get some spectacular game news.
According to Nintendo's Twitter (opens in new tab) we can expect around "roughly 40 minutes of information" from this Nintendo Direct, so tune in early to not miss anything. We'll also be live blogging as it happens and you'll be able to watch on this page below.
How can I watch Nintendo Direct?
The event will take place at 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 10PM GMT on Nintendo's YouTube channel. We're also showing the video live on this page as it happens, along with comments and reactions.
Will we be seeing more of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza And The Lost Demon tonight? This storybook-styled prequel to last year's massive hit game is departure for the series; rather than a melee-combat adventure this release is a co-op puzzle-based narrative. It's due for release on 17 March, so here's hoping we see a little more later.
What can we expect later today? Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe is actually releasing very soon on 25 February, so I would expect Nintendo to go big on this release, particularly as last year's Kirby game was so loved. Here are some quick predictions:
- Pikmin 4 news and gameplay
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons update
- Mario Kart 8 Booster Pass Tracks reveal
- Metroid Prime 4 – it's been in development for years
- Mario Movie tie-game?
Ahead of today's Nintendo Direct the hotly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom appeared on the Nintendo Switch eShop priced at $69.99, this is $10 more than it's been for sale as a pre-order and signals Nintendo is following Sony and Microsoft to raise game prices. If it stands, this will be the first Nintendo game to sell for $70.
Alternatively, if I'm being cheeky and speculative, this could be the price for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom edition launching on Switch Pro – the rumoured next Nintendo console could well come this year, and like The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild could be a cross-gen release.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is priced at $69.99 according to eShop https://t.co/lNRCkuN5w3 pic.twitter.com/Hf0N8dhjSHFebruary 8, 2023
