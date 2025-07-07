Live

I'm on a mission to find ALL the Nintendo Switch deals – and I've already got a lowest price ever situation

It's my 7th year tracking prices for Prime Day.

It's fair to say there are very few people who have been following Nintendo Switch sales events with the same level of interest as Creative Bloq. Whether it's Prime Day or Black Friday, we've been here to report on the price fluctuations of Nintendo's console – through both stock famine and feast. Amazon's official sale starts tomorrow but there are savings to be had from retailers today – and we're here to find them for you.

This year feels a bit different because the Switch 2 has just been released (we loved it in our Switch 2 review, thanks for asking) and is super hard to come buy (at a price more reasonable than the $650+ seen at Walmart, though if you're desperate and rich, go for it). We don't expect any deals on the newest console, but if there is stock to be had over the next few days, we'll report on it here.

Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2: $673.99 at Walmart

Walmart currently has Switch 2 stock but you'll have to pay premium for it. With a brilliant 7.9-inch, 1080p, LCD, touchscreen display (sorry, no OLED but there is an increased refresh rate of 120hz), backwards compatibility, WIFI connectivity and 4K support when connected with HDMI, this is a brilliant upgrade on the last model.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch OLED
Nintendo Switch OLED: was $356.50 now $286 at Walmart

This is an imported model with Japanese specs, but don't let that worry you. Besides the packaging, you'll just need a converter for your plug and you'll be good to go. events.

Key features: Display: 7-inch OLED (1280 x 720 HD)| Storage: 64GB | Weight: 0.71 pounds | Dimensions: 102 x 242 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons)

Release date: October 2021

Price check: Amazon $335.97 | Best Buy $349.99

View Deal
Nintendo Switch OLED
Nintendo Switch OLED: was £299.99 now £203 at OnBuy.com

The Switch OLED isn't dead yet – its big bright screen makes a great console, and it's here for a record low price. We've seen it drop to $223 than this for Black Friday but never this low.

Key features: Display: 7-inch OLED (1280 x 720 HD)| Storage: 64GB | Weight: 0.71 pounds | Dimensions: 102 x 242 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons)

Release date: October 2021

Price check: Amazon £243 | Argos: £299.99

View Deal
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Top deal
Save 50%
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

We love this game on the CB team, Beth actually prefers this over Mario Party. You can play as different characters from the Mario and Sonic universes, and it's multiplayer.

This deal has got better in the last few days!

View Deal
Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
Save 50%
Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics: was $49.99 now $24.88 at Amazon

Love Marvel? This is for you. 50% off a game that has a plethora of characters from modern and classic games to play as is a winner for me.

View Deal
Mario Party Superstars
Save 17%
Mario Party Superstars : was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

A smaller saving, but not bad!

Get 5 classic boards from the original Nintendo 64 Mario Party games. Again, it's a multiplayer game and you can play different games as different characters.

View Deal
Stray Switch edition
Save 29%
Stray Switch edition: was $39.99 now $28.20 at Amazon

In this slightly random game, you play as a stray cat and explore the streets of a cybercity while solving puzzles. Amazing for cat fans with a sense of adventure. This deal has also gotten better in the last couple of days, whooo.

View Deal
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Save 17%
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Rare discount alert! Truly one of the most brilliant Switch games out there, you can battle as a whole range of characters and you can play in different ways, too – online, solo, co-op.... plus you can use GameCube controllers if you have some knocking about as tribute to where it all started.

View Deal
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Save 17%
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

This is one of the latest Mario franchise games, and involves side-scrolling platform family fun in the Flower Kingdom (plus, you get to play as Mario characters transforming into elephants). That pretty much sums it up.

View Deal
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Save 17%
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong trek through this family adventure to recover their banana hoard from the Tiki Tak Tribe. There are 80 levels across 9 worlds, and it's suitable for multiplayer too.

FYI: We've seen this game go for $39.99, so keep this in mind if you're waiting until Prime Day (tomorrow) to snap up.

View Deal
Super Mario Odyssey
Save 17%
Super Mario Odyssey: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Super Mario Odyssey is one of my favourite family Switch games, but this Mario title has a twist. The plumber's lovable hat, Cappy, is sentient and lets you possess objects, animals and enemies to help you save Princess Peach from Bowser.

View Deal

Speaking of accessories, Prime Day isn't just about saving on big spends. There's currently a deal on this SanDisk 128GB Micro SDXC card for the OG Nintendo Switch console for only $17.49 at Amazon.

Hey guys, Beth here! I'm Creative Bloq's ecommerce writer, and just like our editor, Georgia, I'm super excited to be bringing you all of the hottest Nintendo Switch deals this Prime Day.

Soon I'll be handing over to our resident Switch super-fan for more insight than you could dream of, but I'll see you later on in the sales event. Thanks for being here.

(Image credit: Future)

I think it'll be a great year for Nintendo Switch game deals

