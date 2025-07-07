I'm on a mission to find ALL the Nintendo Switch deals – and I've already got a lowest price ever situation

Refresh

Speaking of accessories, Prime Day isn't just about saving on big spends. There's currently a deal on this SanDisk 128GB Micro SDXC card for the OG Nintendo Switch console for only $17.49 at Amazon. We know from reporting on this deal last year that it usually retails for around $34.99, so this is in fact a much better deal than Amazon is making out (and it's slightly cheaper than last year too, when it was reduced to $18.88). Keep in mind that this SD card will NOT work for the Nintendo Switch 2, as the newer console is only compatible with MicroSD Express cards. (Image credit: SanDisk)

Personally, I'm yet to purchase a Nintendo Switch 2 console – though I really really want one – and the reason I'm waiting might be a little silly. However, that won't stop me from stocking up on any discounted Nintendo Switch 2 accessories this week if a worthy deal crops up. Stick with us right here as we do all of the Prime Day deals hunting for you (I recommend bookmarking this page), and check out our other Prime Day hubs focusing solely on Apple tech, like iPad deals, as well as the top Cricut machine deals as and when we see them.

Soon I'll be handing over to our resident Switch super-fan for more insight than you could dream of, but I'll see you later on in the sales event. Thanks for being here.

(Image credit: Target) Target also has a game sale on, FYI – the deals aren't necessarily better than the Amazon ones already live and expected to land tomorrow, but if you are a Target Circle member you could get a bargain. Games reduced to $39.99 to Target Circle members

(Image credit: Nintendo) It will be an excellent time to buy some Switch accessories. I'll put a selection in the main post soon, but for now just know you can look around at Amazon, Walmart, Antonline and more. Best Buy doesn't seem to include any in its sale, FYI. Be on the lookout for cheap cases, controllers, SD cards and more. Shop Amazon accessories

Shop Walmart Switch accessories

Searching for a Switch 2 has been a source of pain for Nintendo fans lately. UK gamers have been a bit luckier than those in the US. Currently things are a little bleaker than they have been for even those fans in the UK, with most retailers showing out of stock. But this week might hold some good news.

(Image credit: Future) So far, all the goods have been in the games – with up to 50% off Nintendo Switch games for 4th of July. There have been deals on everything from Mario to a random sounding game called 'Stray'. You can see all that above. The Switch 2, whether or not you get one, is backwards-compatible so you'll be able to play any game you buy on there without sweat.

I think it'll be a great year for Nintendo Switch game deals

(Image credit: Nintendo) So what is happening out there? Well, there is also a deal on the Switch OLED at Walmart – it's only $286. It is a Japanese import but that's not anything to worry about – it's still the same console you'll just need to change the language and possibly get yourself an adaptor. I can understand not being sure about getting an OLED in these new fangled times of the Switch 2. But honestly, it's only a 4 year old console and until a month ago we were recommending it. It will still do the job more than adequately... and the screen is OLED for crying out loud. Just as we would have suggested the OG Switch to those wanting to save money in times of old, now we suggest this. There are also offers on the Lite. I'll be back with those.