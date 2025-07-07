Live
I'm on a mission to find ALL the Nintendo Switch deals – and I've already got a lowest price ever situation
It's my 7th year tracking prices for Prime Day.
It's fair to say there are very few people who have been following Nintendo Switch sales events with the same level of interest as Creative Bloq. Whether it's Prime Day or Black Friday, we've been here to report on the price fluctuations of Nintendo's console – through both stock famine and feast. Amazon's official sale starts tomorrow but there are savings to be had from retailers today – and we're here to find them for you.
This year feels a bit different because the Switch 2 has just been released (we loved it in our Switch 2 review, thanks for asking) and is super hard to come buy (at a price more reasonable than the $650+ seen at Walmart, though if you're desperate and rich, go for it). We don't expect any deals on the newest console, but if there is stock to be had over the next few days, we'll report on it here.
I am tentatively hopeful you might be able to bag a cheap Switch OLED (see our Switch OLED vs Switch 2 comparison to decide if it's worth it). If you're not fussy, I have more confidence that you'll find a bargain on a 1st gen Switch or a Lite, and there will certainly be game deals a-plenty over at Amazon, and retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have got rival deals already live that are well worth a look.
- Walmart Nintendo Switch deals: including Switch OLED for $248
- Best Buy Nintendo Switch deals: Savings on games and bundles
- Amazon Nintendo Switch: Game savings up to 50% off
Nintendo Switch console deals
US deals
Walmart currently has Switch 2 stock but you'll have to pay premium for it. With a brilliant 7.9-inch, 1080p, LCD, touchscreen display (sorry, no OLED but there is an increased refresh rate of 120hz), backwards compatibility, WIFI connectivity and 4K support when connected with HDMI, this is a brilliant upgrade on the last model.
This is an imported model with Japanese specs, but don't let that worry you. Besides the packaging, you'll just need a converter for your plug and you'll be good to go. events.
Key features: Display: 7-inch OLED (1280 x 720 HD)| Storage: 64GB | Weight: 0.71 pounds | Dimensions: 102 x 242 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons)
Release date: October 2021
Price check: Amazon $335.97 | Best Buy $349.99
UK deals
The Switch OLED isn't dead yet – its big bright screen makes a great console, and it's here for a record low price. We've seen it drop to $223 than this for Black Friday but never this low.
Key features: Display: 7-inch OLED (1280 x 720 HD)| Storage: 64GB | Weight: 0.71 pounds | Dimensions: 102 x 242 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons)
Release date: October 2021
Price check: Amazon £243 | Argos: £299.99
Nintendo Switch game deals
We love this game on the CB team, Beth actually prefers this over Mario Party. You can play as different characters from the Mario and Sonic universes, and it's multiplayer.
This deal has got better in the last few days!
Love Marvel? This is for you. 50% off a game that has a plethora of characters from modern and classic games to play as is a winner for me.
A smaller saving, but not bad!
Get 5 classic boards from the original Nintendo 64 Mario Party games. Again, it's a multiplayer game and you can play different games as different characters.
In this slightly random game, you play as a stray cat and explore the streets of a cybercity while solving puzzles. Amazing for cat fans with a sense of adventure. This deal has also gotten better in the last couple of days, whooo.
Rare discount alert! Truly one of the most brilliant Switch games out there, you can battle as a whole range of characters and you can play in different ways, too – online, solo, co-op.... plus you can use GameCube controllers if you have some knocking about as tribute to where it all started.
This is one of the latest Mario franchise games, and involves side-scrolling platform family fun in the Flower Kingdom (plus, you get to play as Mario characters transforming into elephants). That pretty much sums it up.
Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong trek through this family adventure to recover their banana hoard from the Tiki Tak Tribe. There are 80 levels across 9 worlds, and it's suitable for multiplayer too.
FYI: We've seen this game go for $39.99, so keep this in mind if you're waiting until Prime Day (tomorrow) to snap up.
Super Mario Odyssey is one of my favourite family Switch games, but this Mario title has a twist. The plumber's lovable hat, Cappy, is sentient and lets you possess objects, animals and enemies to help you save Princess Peach from Bowser.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Speaking of accessories, Prime Day isn't just about saving on big spends. There's currently a deal on this SanDisk 128GB Micro SDXC card for the OG Nintendo Switch console for only $17.49 at Amazon.
We know from reporting on this deal last year that it usually retails for around $34.99, so this is in fact a much better deal than Amazon is making out (and it's slightly cheaper than last year too, when it was reduced to $18.88).
Keep in mind that this SD card will NOT work for the Nintendo Switch 2, as the newer console is only compatible with MicroSD Express cards.
Hey guys, Beth here! I'm Creative Bloq's ecommerce writer, and just like our editor, Georgia, I'm super excited to be bringing you all of the hottest Nintendo Switch deals this Prime Day.
That includes deals on ALL consoles (not just the latest Switch 2), as well as reporting on an array of anticipated Nintendo Switch games and accessories.
Personally, I'm yet to purchase a Nintendo Switch 2 console – though I really really want one – and the reason I'm waiting might be a little silly. However, that won't stop me from stocking up on any discounted Nintendo Switch 2 accessories this week if a worthy deal crops up.
Stick with us right here as we do all of the Prime Day deals hunting for you (I recommend bookmarking this page), and check out our other Prime Day hubs focusing solely on Apple tech, like iPad deals, as well as the top Cricut machine deals as and when we see them.
Soon I'll be handing over to our resident Switch super-fan for more insight than you could dream of, but I'll see you later on in the sales event. Thanks for being here.
Target also has a game sale on, FYI – the deals aren't necessarily better than the Amazon ones already live and expected to land tomorrow, but if you are a Target Circle member you could get a bargain.
It will be an excellent time to buy some Switch accessories. I'll put a selection in the main post soon, but for now just know you can look around at Amazon, Walmart, Antonline and more. Best Buy doesn't seem to include any in its sale, FYI.
Be on the lookout for cheap cases, controllers, SD cards and more.
Searching for a Switch 2 has been a source of pain for Nintendo fans lately. UK gamers have been a bit luckier than those in the US.
Currently things are a little bleaker than they have been for even those fans in the UK, with most retailers showing out of stock. But this week might hold some good news.
So far, all the goods have been in the games – with up to 50% off Nintendo Switch games for 4th of July. There have been deals on everything from Mario to a random sounding game called 'Stray'. You can see all that above.
The Switch 2, whether or not you get one, is backwards-compatible so you'll be able to play any game you buy on there without sweat.
I think it'll be a great year for Nintendo Switch game deals
So what is happening out there?
Well, there is also a deal on the Switch OLED at Walmart – it's only $286. It is a Japanese import but that's not anything to worry about – it's still the same console you'll just need to change the language and possibly get yourself an adaptor.
I can understand not being sure about getting an OLED in these new fangled times of the Switch 2. But honestly, it's only a 4 year old console and until a month ago we were recommending it. It will still do the job more than adequately... and the screen is OLED for crying out loud. Just as we would have suggested the OG Switch to those wanting to save money in times of old, now we suggest this.
There are also offers on the Lite. I'll be back with those.
Welcome to yet another Creative Bloq Prime Day Nintendo Switch live blog!
We have started a day early to report on all the deals happening across different retailers this year. Since Best Buy has already started its sale, we don't need to wait until Prime Day begins to look for the swag available this year. And since we've got a slightly different situation with the recent release of the Switch 2 this year, we'll be focusing not just on deals but on any Switch 2 stock we can spy.
We do have intel that stock could be dropping very soon at at least one retailer, so we'll keep you informed. But we already have a lowest price ever situation on the Switch OLED in the UK – see below for that banger:
- Nintendo Switch OLED for £203 at OnBuy - the lowest price ever
And the game offers are hotting up already, thanks to the 4th of July sale that's been happening. See our other deals post for more on that, or look up because I've listed those games above as well.
So stay with us as this week turns into something truly special.
