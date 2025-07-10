When it comes to the video game big guns, it tends to be all about your Sonys and your Nintendos and your Microsofts. Nobody hears 'game console' and thinks 'Miyoo'. Me who? No, the Chinese brand isn't exactly on the modern gamer's radar. But it's also produced my favourite handheld console of the last ten years. Sure there are a bunch of Switch 2 Prime Day deals out there, but nothing comes close to the Miyoo when it comes to retro charm.

The Miyoo Mini Plus is, to all intends and purposes, an emulation device. There are plenty of those around, produced by the likes of Analogue and Anerbic. Indeed, retro games consoles are big business right now, with nostalgia being the apparent order of the day for millennials like me. But there are two things that make the Miyoo Mini Plus special.

First is the adorable design, which harks back delightfully to the original Game Boy (particularly in the retro grey colour) whilst packing extras like an iPS screen and shoulder buttons. Secondly, the addition of the custom operating system OnionOS makes for the smoothest retro UX out there. The Miyoo Mini Plus can handle games from the NES era to the PS1, and I've had a ball playing everything from Sonic to Pokemon to Metal Gear Solid on this thing. And with 20% off at Amazon, there's never been a better time to ditch the Switch, put away the Playstation and meet the Miyoo.

