The best video games console you've never heard of is under $50 for Prime Day

Ditch the Switch and meet the Miyoo.

Miyoo Mini
(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to the video game big guns, it tends to be all about your Sonys and your Nintendos and your Microsofts. Nobody hears 'game console' and thinks 'Miyoo'. Me who? No, the Chinese brand isn't exactly on the modern gamer's radar. But it's also produced my favourite handheld console of the last ten years. Sure there are a bunch of Switch 2 Prime Day deals out there, but nothing comes close to the Miyoo when it comes to retro charm.

Miyoo Mini Plus
Miyoo Mini Plus: was $47.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Miyoo Mini is a delightful little machine, styled after the original 1989 Game Boy, and capable of running roms for classic consoles including the NES, Game Boy, PlayStation and everything in-between.

View Deal

