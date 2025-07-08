I had an Atari 2600 as a kid, and it's always been one of my favourite consoles, so the remade Atari 2600 Plus has been on my must-buy list ever since it launched. Now's the perfect time to buy, as it has 61% off in the UK – making it £38.88 – and 31% off in the US – the retro console is now $89.99.
Atari has always been close to my heart, and the Atari 2600 Plus rekindles my childhood, playing Space Invaders, kneeling in the living room, faces pushed close to the black & white CTR TV. This new console brings that gaming memory up to date, as it can not only play the original game cartridges from the '70s and '80s, but it can also be connected to a modern HD TV using HDMI. (Read our Atari 2600 Plus review for more details.)
There must be something in the water at Amazon for Prime Day when it comes to Atari, and there are more consoles from this iconic brand on sale. Personally, the Atari 2600 Plus is in my basket, but I've listed deals on Atari 7800+ and more below.
If you haven't already, be sure to sign up for a 30-day free Prime membership trial so you don't miss out on any of the best retro console deals.
Lucky UK games can get this retro console remake for a super-low £38.88, making it, frankly, a steal. It comes with the 10-in-1 game cartridge of classic Atari titles, which includes Missile Command and Yar's Revenge.
Same console and package as above, but our US friends need to pay a little more, but you still get 31% off. Meaning you have a little left over to spend on a second controller or Paddle pack.
Fun fact: By 1983, one out of every five households in America had an Atari joystick. Now you can have one too, for less. This works with the remade Atari 2600 Plus (above).
I never had the 7800+; by the time this landed in the UK, I was a ZX Spectrum kid. Like the 2600 Plus, this is compatible with old cartridges and new ones. Considering the price, this could be a better pick for US gamers (though personally I prefer the 2600+ joystick).
This is an excellent addition if you buy the Atari 2600 Plus, and it brings the iconic 'paddle' controller back. Inside are retro games Breakout, Canyon Bomber, Night Driver, Video Olympics, and the controller. *US version as sold out
