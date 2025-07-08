These breakout Atari 2600 Plus deals are taking prices back to 1984*

*We've done the maths.

Atari 2600 Plus Prime Day deal
(Image credit: Atari)

I had an Atari 2600 as a kid, and it's always been one of my favourite consoles, so the remade Atari 2600 Plus has been on my must-buy list ever since it launched. Now's the perfect time to buy, as it has 61% off in the UK – making it £38.88 – and 31% off in the US – the retro console is now $89.99.

Atari 2600 Plus
Atari 2600 Plus: was £99.99 now £38.88 at Amazon

Lucky UK games can get this retro console remake for a super-low £38.88, making it, frankly, a steal. It comes with the 10-in-1 game cartridge of classic Atari titles, which includes Missile Command and Yar's Revenge.

View Deal
Atari 2600 Plus
Atari 2600 Plus: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Same console and package as above, but our US friends need to pay a little more, but you still get 31% off. Meaning you have a little left over to spend on a second controller or Paddle pack.

View Deal
Deep Silver CX40+ Wireless Joystick
Deep Silver CX40+ Wireless Joystick: was $34.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

Fun fact: By 1983, one out of every five households in America had an Atari joystick. Now you can have one too, for less. This works with the remade Atari 2600 Plus (above).

View Deal
Atari 7800+
Atari 7800+: was $129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

I never had the 7800+; by the time this landed in the UK, I was a ZX Spectrum kid. Like the 2600 Plus, this is compatible with old cartridges and new ones. Considering the price, this could be a better pick for US gamers (though personally I prefer the 2600+ joystick).

View Deal
Atari 4 in 1 Game Cartridge Plus Paddle Pack
Atari 4 in 1 Game Cartridge Plus Paddle Pack: was £29.99 now £25.49 at Amazon

This is an excellent addition if you buy the Atari 2600 Plus, and it brings the iconic 'paddle' controller back. Inside are retro games Breakout, Canyon Bomber, Night Driver, Video Olympics, and the controller. *US version as sold out

View Deal

