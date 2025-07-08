I had an Atari 2600 as a kid, and it's always been one of my favourite consoles, so the remade Atari 2600 Plus has been on my must-buy list ever since it launched. Now's the perfect time to buy, as it has 61% off in the UK – making it £38.88 – and 31% off in the US – the retro console is now $89.99.

Atari has always been close to my heart, and the Atari 2600 Plus rekindles my childhood, playing Space Invaders, kneeling in the living room, faces pushed close to the black & white CTR TV. This new console brings that gaming memory up to date, as it can not only play the original game cartridges from the '70s and '80s, but it can also be connected to a modern HD TV using HDMI. (Read our Atari 2600 Plus review for more details.)

There must be something in the water at Amazon for Prime Day when it comes to Atari, and there are more consoles from this iconic brand on sale. Personally, the Atari 2600 Plus is in my basket, but I've listed deals on Atari 7800+ and more below.

Atari 2600 Plus: was £99.99 now £38.88 at Amazon Lucky UK games can get this retro console remake for a super-low £38.88, making it, frankly, a steal. It comes with the 10-in-1 game cartridge of classic Atari titles, which includes Missile Command and Yar's Revenge.

Atari 2600 Plus: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Same console and package as above, but our US friends need to pay a little more, but you still get 31% off. Meaning you have a little left over to spend on a second controller or Paddle pack.