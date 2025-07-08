I didn’t think I’d ever say this, but a fitness console has become a staple in my living room, and not just for me, but for the whole family. And now Nex Playground is $176.79 on Amazon, down from $249 – the lowest price I’ve seen (don't forget the extra 5% off with the coupon).

When I first tested the Nex Playground for Creative Bloq, I was curious. It looked like a quirky mix of fitness and fun, something that might get dusty after a week. I was wrong.

As I wrote in my Nex Playground review, this clever little console feels like an offshoot of Nintendo Wii mixed with our love of Netflix – games are accessed on a subscription and updated monthly, and that couldn’t be more accurate. No controllers, no fiddly setup – just a plug-and-play system with a smart AI-enabled depth-sensing camera that turns your entire body into the controller.

My young nieces were instantly hooked by games like Barbie Dance Party, Fruit Ninja and Whack-a-Mole Workout, and I ended up sneaking in sessions when the house was quiet. Nex Playground gamifies exercise so well that you don’t notice you’re sweating. And the UI? Sleek, simple, and delightfully modern. If you want a serious workout away from the kids, NexGym Fitness works really well and tracks progress more accurately than any other 'game' I've tried (the console's creator started life as an experimental Apple basketball fitness app).

Now the console is reduced for Amazon Prime Day, which is nice, but also keep in mind too, Nex Playground sold out during Black Friday last year, so maybe grab it while you can at this lower price.

Nex Playground + case: was $268.99 now $223.97 at Amazon I'd highly recommend getting the Nex Playground with a carry case, as this console is ideal for taking to your kids' friends' houses for some fun. The case alone costs $24.99, so you're not saving a huge amount, but buying together makes sense.