Nex Playground hits lowest price yet after Black Friday sellout

News
By published

I called it “Netflix for games” in my review – and now it's 29% off on Prime Day.

Nex Playground Prime Day deal
(Image credit: Nex)

I didn’t think I’d ever say this, but a fitness console has become a staple in my living room, and not just for me, but for the whole family. And now Nex Playground is $176.79 on Amazon, down from $249 – the lowest price I’ve seen (don't forget the extra 5% off with the coupon).

When I first tested the Nex Playground for Creative Bloq, I was curious. It looked like a quirky mix of fitness and fun, something that might get dusty after a week. I was wrong.

Nex Playground
Nex Playground: was $249 now $198.05 at Amazon

It's not competing with Switch 2 or PS5, but Nex Playground instead does things differently – games are controlled by motion capture, accessed via a subscription and updated monthly; fitness apps are some of the best I've used on a games console.

Price checker: $199 from Nex | $199 from Best Buy

View Deal
Nex Playground + case
Nex Playground + case: was $268.99 now $223.97 at Amazon

I'd highly recommend getting the Nex Playground with a carry case, as this console is ideal for taking to your kids' friends' houses for some fun. The case alone costs $24.99, so you're not saving a huge amount, but buying together makes sense.

View Deal
Nex Playground 12 Month Sub
Nex Playground 12 Month Sub: at Best Buy

Okay, this isn't on sale but you'll need the sub to play more games (the console comes with a small selection of free games to get started). Nex updates the service monthly with new titles and apps.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.