I didn’t think I’d ever say this, but a fitness console has become a staple in my living room, and not just for me, but for the whole family. And now Nex Playground is $176.79 on Amazon, down from $249 – the lowest price I’ve seen (don't forget the extra 5% off with the coupon).
When I first tested the Nex Playground for Creative Bloq, I was curious. It looked like a quirky mix of fitness and fun, something that might get dusty after a week. I was wrong.
As I wrote in my Nex Playground review, this clever little console feels like an offshoot of Nintendo Wii mixed with our love of Netflix – games are accessed on a subscription and updated monthly, and that couldn’t be more accurate. No controllers, no fiddly setup – just a plug-and-play system with a smart AI-enabled depth-sensing camera that turns your entire body into the controller.
My young nieces were instantly hooked by games like Barbie Dance Party, Fruit Ninja and Whack-a-Mole Workout, and I ended up sneaking in sessions when the house was quiet. Nex Playground gamifies exercise so well that you don’t notice you’re sweating. And the UI? Sleek, simple, and delightfully modern. If you want a serious workout away from the kids, NexGym Fitness works really well and tracks progress more accurately than any other 'game' I've tried (the console's creator started life as an experimental Apple basketball fitness app).
Now the console is reduced for Amazon Prime Day, which is nice, but also keep in mind too, Nex Playground sold out during Black Friday last year, so maybe grab it while you can at this lower price.
If you haven't already, be sure to sign up for a 30-day free Prime membership trial so you don't miss out on any of the best 3D printer deals.
It's not competing with Switch 2 or PS5, but Nex Playground instead does things differently – games are controlled by motion capture, accessed via a subscription and updated monthly; fitness apps are some of the best I've used on a games console.
Price checker: $199 from Nex | $199 from Best Buy
I'd highly recommend getting the Nex Playground with a carry case, as this console is ideal for taking to your kids' friends' houses for some fun. The case alone costs $24.99, so you're not saving a huge amount, but buying together makes sense.
Okay, this isn't on sale but you'll need the sub to play more games (the console comes with a small selection of free games to get started). Nex updates the service monthly with new titles and apps.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.