Resident Evil's hench Duolingo owl is the weirdest gaming crossover yet

I hope you've done your language class.

Duo the Duolingo owl mascot has been through a lot, including a dramatic faked death. Now he's turned up in the least likely of places, as a villain in Resident Evil.

Yep, forget zombies – Leon Kennedy has met his ultimate match in the language learning app's pushy green mascot. For reasons that are not at all clear, the account of Capcom's Resident Evil Ambassador Program (REBH) kicked of an exchange of posts with Duolingo Japan on X by presenting a beefed up Duo as "our new bioweapon" to "spread language learning to the world."

