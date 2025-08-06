Chaos unlocks real-time rendering for everyone – no Unreal Engine 5 needed

USD, MaterialX, and Gaussian Splats are coming to Chaos Arena.

Chaos is about to shake up virtual production and real-time rendering, and it’s not just for V-Ray users. Announced ahead of SIGGRAPH 2025, the real-time pioneers are adding native support for USD, MaterialX, and Gaussian Splats to Chaos Arena, with Vantage support coming soon. The headline? You no longer need a V-Ray license to use these tools, a major shift that could change how 3D artists, filmmakers, and indie teams approach previz and production.

It also positions Chaos Arena as a compelling alternative to traditional pipelines built around game engines like Unreal Engine 5 and Unity, while significantly reducing the technical overhead of bringing assets from DCC (Digital Content Creators) tools like Blender and Houdini to the screen.

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

