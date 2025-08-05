Why 'paint within limits' put Primary Hughes on a journey to honest, traditional art

Features
By published

How stepping away from digital art helped him reconnect with the joy of painting with purpose.

Primary Hughes doesn’t just paint what he sees; he paints what he feels. From sunlit dunes to raw, searching self-portraits, the Michigan-based artist captures a world that hums with emotion. His bold use of acrylics and love of plein-air painting bring intensity to everyday moments, turning colour and shadow into something deeply human.

A professor and former graffiti artist, Hughes blends technical precision with restless experimentation, often creating the base layer of his portraits using Photoshop and Illustrator, before continuing in acrylics. He’s as likely to reach for the best acrylic paints as he is the best digital art software, always chasing new ways to express what words can’t quite reach.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.