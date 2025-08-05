Primary Hughes doesn’t just paint what he sees; he paints what he feels. From sunlit dunes to raw, searching self-portraits, the Michigan-based artist captures a world that hums with emotion. His bold use of acrylics and love of plein-air painting bring intensity to everyday moments, turning colour and shadow into something deeply human.

A professor and former graffiti artist, Hughes blends technical precision with restless experimentation, often creating the base layer of his portraits using Photoshop and Illustrator, before continuing in acrylics. He’s as likely to reach for the best acrylic paints as he is the best digital art software, always chasing new ways to express what words can’t quite reach.

On his website, Primary Hughes shares not just his finished works, but the tools and workflows that power his practice, from brushes and palettes to the best art supplies for working outdoors. Below, he opens up about inspirations, challenges, and painting with intention.

REGENT Layered motifs and harmonised colours reveal the figure’s bond with the woods and suggest deep understanding of forest magic. (Image credit: Unknown)

Where did your artistic journey start? Like a lot of people, as a kid, painting with Bob Ross and drawing from dinosaur books. I took all the art classes I could and participated in summer youth programs at Kent State University where I’d eventually earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in visual communication design.

What’s your main inspiration? Most artists are observers and I’m no different. If I’m talking with someone, I’m also drawing their face or thinking about what paint I’d mix for their skin tones. In my portrait paintings, I explore identity, beauty and transformation through a melding of the human form with floral or abstract elements.

Is making a living as an artist all you thought it would be? More complex than I imagined. It’s rewarding to have a life full of art as a practitioner and a professor, but often uncertain and demanding in ways that go beyond just making art. There are moments and periods – like with the current omnipresent threat of AI – when the future can feel unclear. Sometimes the most hopeful act is choosing to keep going, even without a clear map.

TOURMALINE Created for the Re-Emergent solo show at Modern Eden Gallery. It blends a stylised silhouette and layered pattern to evoke historical elegance and dreamlike identity. (Image credit: Unknown)

If you were starting out now, what advice would you most appreciate? Think of every bad drawing like a brick on the path to becoming a great artist. You need a lot of them to build the road. Don’t worry about being perfect, just keep laying bricks and you’ll get where you’re going.

Are there any challenges working traditionally over digitally? Within the digital world, the sheer volume of tools, layers, and endless undo options can be paralysing. The infinite choice can dilute intention. Traditional painting requires me to be present. The materials have limits, and within those limits, I find clarity. There’s an honesty in having to make decisions that can’t easily be undone. That finality doesn’t restrict creativity, but sharpens it.

RESONANCE This figure carries magic through the forest, where danger stirs and purpose takes form. Made for Character in Context at the A.R. Mitchell Museum. (Image credit: Primary Hughes)

Do you stick to a single medium? I’ve naturally developed a pattern of using different media for different subjects. Some of it is practical, like using acrylics in the studio to avoid solvent exposure. I’ve also built a strong body of acrylic portrait work, and I’m committed to developing that focus. For plein-air painting, I use oils since outdoor airflow makes the process safer. While for figure drawing and life studies, I turn to pastel and charcoal for immediacy and responsiveness. The analytical side of me thrives on this compartmentalisation; each medium has a place and purpose. That said, as a professor, I remain flexible and enjoy using mixed media for low-stakes, playful work.

Do you have a passion project? During summer, I’m an active plein-air painter. So far, I’ve created more than 150 oil paintings of Presque Isle Park, a rugged stretch of Lake Superior coastline in Michigan. While painting on location, I try to capture how light, colour, and atmosphere combine and reveal the true feeling of a place. These pieces hold more meaning for me than any photo or souvenir. They’re shaped by deliberate observation and the feeling of standing still while the world around me moves. Presque Isle has become such a part of my practice that, even in the studio, I often paint from those memories, hoping a warm breeze might guide my hand.

This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).