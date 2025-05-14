Recommended reading

Discover Greg Manchess's 10 tips for more dynamic paintings

How-to
By published

The award-winning painter and illustrator explains how to improve your technical skill set with colour and composition.

Colour and composition; A bull run
(Image credit: Greg Manchess)

An effective use of colour, contrast, value and composition is key to creating impactful visuals. It can be challenging, but I think focusing on a few key things can make all the difference.

Below, I'll suggested ten tips for making more dynamic paintings. If you need new gear, see our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best digital art software.

Headshot
Greg Manchess

Greg has been a freelance illustrator for over 45 years. He has won awards for his work in movies, comics and more. He was inducted into the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame in 2024.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Greg Manchess
Greg Manchess

Greg has been a freelancer for over 45 years and won awards for his work in movies, comics and more. He was inducted into the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame in 2024.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.