Recommended reading

How to stand out as a portrait artist

How-to
By published

From quirky, abstract touches to perfecting skin, here’s how to make portraits that catch the eye.

Make your portraits pop; colourful female portrait
(Image credit: Bo Feng Lin)

Working on portrait art but struggling to make your pieces stand out? These are my top tips for making portraits pop. From colour choices to abstract details, I hope these pointers help you create images that will captivate your audience.

If you need the tools to work with, see our picks of the best drawing tablets and the best digital art software.

Artist headshot
Bo Feng Lin

Bo Feng Lin is an illustrator and artist based in Hamburg. His speciality is in blending portrait illustration with an abstract twist of bold and vibrant elements. His clients include Procreate and Adobe.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Bo Feng Lin
Bo Feng Lin

Bo Feng Lin is an illustrator and artist based in Hamburg. His speciality is in blending portrait illustration with an abstract twist of bold and vibrant elements. His clients include Procreate and Adobe.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.