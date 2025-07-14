This *accidental* optical illusion is apparently extremely NSFW – but I can't see it

Inspiration
By published

Can you?

Women sitting at screen laughing with hands on face
(Image credit: Xavier Lorenzo via Getty Images)

An optical illusion has come to my attention that is supposedly extremely NSFW – but I'm afraid I just can't see it! However hard I squint, don't squint, back away or not back away, view the whole thing or put it in thumbnail, it doesn't, erm, reveal itself to me. I am, though, very much the only one it seems.

Reddit is awash with the chatter of those who have spotted something very rude indeed somewhere they weren't expecting it – and a lot of people even say they found it hard to see what was intended with the original advert at all. What do you think? Can you see what they're seeing? Look below, and then see the list of the best optical illusions ever.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.