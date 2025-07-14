An optical illusion has come to my attention that is supposedly extremely NSFW – but I'm afraid I just can't see it! However hard I squint, don't squint, back away or not back away, view the whole thing or put it in thumbnail, it doesn't, erm, reveal itself to me. I am, though, very much the only one it seems.

Reddit is awash with the chatter of those who have spotted something very rude indeed somewhere they weren't expecting it – and a lot of people even say they found it hard to see what was intended with the original advert at all. What do you think? Can you see what they're seeing? Look below, and then see the list of the best optical illusions ever.

So, what do you see? I genuinely can't get past seeing a person with jeans on pushing their shoes together at the bottom.

While some optical illusion enthusiasts on Reddit immediately see the illusion and can't stop seeing it, others see it for a bit before it disappears into being the person with shoes.

"This is one of those images where once you realise what is actually is, you can’t go back to what you first saw," one comment notices.

"I was starting to get distressed until it finally clicked in my brain," says another.

And the second question is, was this really an accident?

"They knew exactly what they were doing," one cynical Redditor states.

And sure, maybe they did. After all, this is a fantastic way of getting lots of lovely attention for your brand. But equally, is this the kind of attention every brand seeks? It's not like it's a cheeky brand that has any sort of connotation (you could see this working for Love Honey, for example).

Either way, this certainly provokes a strong reaction, much like this terrifying real life snake mural optical illusion, and this unnecessarily creepy one that gave me the shivers.