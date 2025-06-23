Recommended reading

Don't try this optical illusion in public

Inspiration
By published

You need to do some weird things.

The spinning ballerina illusion
The original version of the illusion being discussed below (Image credit: Nobuyuki Kayahara)

Spinning optical illusions are some of the most mind-boggling out there – as was proved by the amount of people that viewed that spinning horse optical illusion many years ago (it almost broke Creative Bloq). And there's another rotating illusion that's currently causing almost as much uproar – a new version of the spinning ballerina (original version above), which has been shared on Reddit. It is similar to the original but turns a bit slower and has a different graphical style.

As with the 'famous' one above, the psychological theory goes that if you can see it spinning both ways you probably have a higher IQ... which is bad news for me as I can only see it turning one way (to the left, if you're interested) no matter what technique I try.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.