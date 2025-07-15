Attention sports fans! I know you're all potty about your basketball team branding, so I've put together a quiz to challenge your NBA logo knowledge. Do you know which logos feature balls and which don't? Are you aware of the colour palettes of your team (and all the others?). Dive into this quiz to find out if you get a slam dunk or you're sent off at half time.

Featuring many of the best NBA logos, this quiz won't show you pictures of the logos so you're completely reliant on your own recall. Can you close your eyes and see the basketball branding you need to win?

If you'd like to try a wider logo challenge, see my logo legends quiz – but there isn't much sport in there so you'll need a more general thinking cap on. Try the NBA logo quiz below. Good luck.

So how did you do? I'd love to know in the comments!

