How well do you know the NBA logos? Try to get a slam dunk in my quiz

There are animals, balls and fire... but where?

Attention sports fans! I know you're all potty about your basketball team branding, so I've put together a quiz to challenge your NBA logo knowledge. Do you know which logos feature balls and which don't? Are you aware of the colour palettes of your team (and all the others?). Dive into this quiz to find out if you get a slam dunk or you're sent off at half time.

Featuring many of the best NBA logos, this quiz won't show you pictures of the logos so you're completely reliant on your own recall. Can you close your eyes and see the basketball branding you need to win?

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

