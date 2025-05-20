Recommended reading

This NBA player’s custom Adidas logo is too clever for its own good

Fans aren’t convinced by the dual design.

J-Dub Adidas logo pictured on the back of a sneaker
(Image credit: Garrett Ellwood via Getty Images)

Adidas is known for its athlete collaborations, often marking the occasion with a slick new logo, but impressing sports fans and design critics alike is no mean feat. Jalen 'J-Dub' Williams is certainly not the first NBA player to score a collab with the sport's brand, but his unique logo design might be the most controversial, with fans divided over his signature identity.

While there are no strict rules when it comes to designing a logo, nailing the perfect look can be tricky, especially with a horde of opinionated sports fans ready to give their two cents. J-Dub's logo might not be a winner in everyone's book, but as sports logos go, it's a slick identity that still carries an off-court appeal.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

