These fake Brendan Fraser posters almost fooled me

News
By published

It's an ingenious movie campaign.

Rental Family movie poster
(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

In the social media age, chucking out a few posters to promote your upcoming film doesn't cut the mustard – you need something that stops scrollers in their tracks. Nailing this brief is the latest campaign for Rental Family, an upcoming comedy-drama movie that's blurring the line between reality and fiction.

Along with dropping some of the best movie posters I've seen in some time, the playful campaign adopts realistic guerrilla marketing tactics to immerse its audience in the film's bizarre world. If lead actor Brendan Fraser wasn't already enough to convince me, consider me thoroughly invested.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

