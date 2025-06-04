Recommended reading

This Final Destination: Bloodlines billboard is a disaster (for all the right reasons)

News
By published

They saw an opportunity and they took it.

Final Destination: Bloodlines promo billboard via @LLLLITL on X
(Image credit: @LLLLITL via X)

A new billboard has (quite literally) dropped for the upcoming Final Destination: Bloodlines film. Bringing the horror of the 2000s franchise to life, the terrifyingly clever campaign pushes the boundaries of what billboard ads can be, thinking outside the box to create a truly heart-palpitation-inducing display.

It seems that billboard advertising has been stepping up lately, with interactive displays and sonic activations redefining the world of OOH advertising. Expertly capitalising on the film's real-world horror, this ingenious campaign is a prime example of how a simple concept can have a huge impact when it comes to creating eye-catching advertising.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.