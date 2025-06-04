A new billboard has (quite literally) dropped for the upcoming Final Destination: Bloodlines film. Bringing the horror of the 2000s franchise to life, the terrifyingly clever campaign pushes the boundaries of what billboard ads can be, thinking outside the box to create a truly heart-palpitation-inducing display.

It seems that billboard advertising has been stepping up lately, with interactive displays and sonic activations redefining the world of OOH advertising. Expertly capitalising on the film's real-world horror, this ingenious campaign is a prime example of how a simple concept can have a huge impact when it comes to creating eye-catching advertising.

Final Destination is back, with a scary billboard To promote the first film in 14 years, a shattered billboard appeared in a Paris mall, as if death just missed its mark... 👀 (Creative Agency: Jellyfish Paris) #FinalDestination pic.twitter.com/3KydUcUDMGMay 14, 2025

Created by digital marketing agency Jellyfish Paris, the new Final Destination billboard feels like a disaster plucked straight from the film. The full-scale frame displaying the film's poster appears to have plummeted into the floor of a Paris shopping mall, with debris and wires creating a disturbing realism. While the billboard is rooted on a seperate platform, when viewed from above, it appears to sink into the floor, effortlessly blending with the mall's patterned tiles as if suspended in a moment of catastrophe.

Horror movie promo isn't just limited to trailers and billboard ads – the recent viral Smile 2 campaign took guerrilla marketing to the extreme in the streets of LA. Similarly, the new Alien: Romulus campaign terrorised New York City natives in an all-out facehugger invasion, expertly using practical SFX to bring the film to life. The movie marketing sphere is an exciting space for horror fans at the moment and I'm excited to see how creative agencies will continue to push boundaries.