I’m terrified by the viral Smile 2 campaign

Cars carrying terrifying smiling passengers have been spotted around Los Angeles in promotion of the new horror sequel Smile 2. We'd already seen some creepy viral marketing moves during the original film's campaign but this latest stunt truly puts the fear factor in overdrive.

I've already given high praise to the new Smile 2 movie poster – I daresay it's one of the best horror film posters we've seen in recent times (in my humble opinion). It's great to see more movie campaigns embracing guerilla marketing to achieve that next viral moment and I hope it's a trend we continue to see manifesting in more creative ways.

‘SMILE 2’ cars have been spotted all over Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/YVDOibi8atOctober 16, 2024

Haunting the streets of LA, creepy cars have been spotted carrying a disturbing grinning passenger (none other than Jack Nicholson's son, Ray Nicholson, for you horror fans out there). On closer inspection, the illusion is created by some strategically placed stickers, but I'd certainly be doing a double take if I saw that eerie smile driving by.

That's fine, I wasn't planning to sleep tonight anyway. pic.twitter.com/XTj7YpKwVqOctober 14, 2024

This latest marketing moment follows another viral moment at a recent baseball game where two terrifying actors were seen ominously grinning in the background. Similar creepy sightings were made earlier this month, when spooky smiling people took over New York, looming over unassuming passersby in Times Square. Blurring the lines between reality and fiction, this ingenious viral marketing is the perfect fit for a horror movie, playfully proving that fans aren't safe behind the cinema screen.

'They' are back! To promote 'Smile 2', actors with creepy smiles have been spotted in New York!#Marketing #Smile2 #Smilepic.twitter.com/1amIjREdpdOctober 12, 2024

It's not the first time we've seen horror campaigns using terrifying OOH marketing tactics – check out the chilling Alien: Romulus campaign that saw ferocious facehuggers taking over the streets of New York. For more upcoming horror film news, take a look at the blood-curdling Nosferatu trailer that revives the original 20s film in spooky style.