I’m terrified by the viral Smile 2 campaign

News
By
published

It’s an ingenious use of guerilla marketing.

Smile 2 new campaign
(Image credit: Discussing Film via X)

Cars carrying terrifying smiling passengers have been spotted around Los Angeles in promotion of the new horror sequel Smile 2. We'd already seen some creepy viral marketing moves during the original film's campaign but this latest stunt truly puts the fear factor in overdrive.

I've already given high praise to the new Smile 2 movie poster – I daresay it's one of the best horror film posters we've seen in recent times (in my humble opinion). It's great to see more movie campaigns embracing guerilla marketing to achieve that next viral moment and I hope it's a trend we continue to see manifesting in more creative ways.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles