Diving into content creation isn't easy. Not only do you have to navigate social media trends and jump through hoops to please the AI algorithms, but it can be really hard to curate the perfect video setup that also aligns with your budget (especially when having to fork out for some of the best video editing software too).

I was dealing with this dilemma myself recently, when trying to create better videos for my personal TikTok and Instagram accounts. As soon as I seemed to nail down the video quality, the audio would mess up, and vice versa. Thankfully, I got some new tech in for review – and I think I've found one of the best (and most affordable) audio solutions for content creators, with the RØDE Wireless Micro series.

Since testing out these mini mics from RØDE with my Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, I'm shocked at the difference in audio quality when creating voiceovers for basic unboxing videos. The set comes with two mini mics, as well as a wireless receiver for your phone, all at under $150 / £150. In fact, the set is on sale right now over at Amazon for only $130, or you can bag the Black USB-C model with £30 off at Amazon UK.

