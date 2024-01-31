The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to be one of the best camera phones of 2024, and if you're in the market for one of these AI-powered handsets, then I've found the best Samsung Galaxy S24 prices available right now in your region. There are some generous contract and SIM-free deals on offer too, whether you're after the S24, S24 Plus, or the mighty S24 Ultra model.

I got a great deal when I pre-ordered my S24 Ultra (only £850 with a trade-in and student discount, plus a free Galaxy Watch 6!)

If you're a student, be sure to take advantage of Samsung student discount prices, or if you're not too fussed about the latest tech, check out the best Samsung Galaxy S23 prices instead.

The best Samsung Galaxy S24 prices

Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung's first AI-smartphone. Display: 6.2" FHD+ (120Hz) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display | Dimensions: 147.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm | Main Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera / 50MP Wide-angle Camera /10MP Telephoto Camera | Selfie Camera: 12MP | Zoom: 30X Space Zoom | Storage: 128GB/ 256GB | Weight: 167g | Battery : 4000mAh (typical) | Material: Armor Aluminium frame £799 at Amazon £799 at very.co.uk £799 at Mobiles.co.uk New AI features No S Pen compatibility Only 8GB of RAM, other models have 12GB

Let's start with the most affordable model, the standard Samsung Galaxy S24. This handset has a retail price of $799.99 / £799, and has all of the latest AI features such as live translate during calls, circle to search, and note assist. It also has a great 50MP camera, with a dual aperture and 12MP ultra-wide camera, not forgetting the 10MP telephoto lens and 30X Space Zoom feature either, great for astrophotography.

For smartphone photographers, the S24 offers just as much in its settings as it does with these new lenses, equipped with scene optimiser to intelligently recognise what's going on in your image before you take it, and make pre-adjustments, plus built-in flaw detection which means it's nearly impossible to take a bad shot with this camera phone. There's also the effortless, AI-powered photo editing with generative edit too, for those who like to get creative.

Aside from photography, this new smartphone is excellent for general use and has everything you could possibly need all in one package – without overheating, no potential lag while smartphone gaming, and complete freedom to customise your phone with widgets.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Samsung's first AI-smartphone. Display: 6.7" Quad HD+ (120Hz) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display | Dimensions: 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm | Main Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera / 50MP Wide-angle Camera /10MP Telephoto Camera | Selfie Camera : 12MP | Zoom: 30X Space Zoom | Storage: 256GB/ 512GB | Weight: 196g | Battery: 4900mAh (typical) | Material : Armor Aluminium frame £999 at Amazon £999 at very.co.uk £999 at Mobiles.co.uk Great battery life New AI features No S Pen compatibility Same camera as basic S24 model

The middle model is the Samsung Galaxy S24+ , and this handset has a retail price of $999.99 / £999, which is a $200/£200 increase on the standard S24 handset. For the difference in price, you get a larger 6.7-inch display (the same as the iPhone 15 Pro Max) compared with the standard S24's 6.2-inch display. You also get slightly increased battery power, more RAM from the get go, but the exact same camera and AI features as its younger sibling.

There's not much more I can say to sell you on the S24 Plus, from the spec sheet it has all the same features as the standard S24 above with improved performance through upgraded RAM and battery life, and a larger display, which suggests that it might be a better choice for smartphone gamers and for watching movies for an extra $200, or if you value spending a lot of time on social media.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung's first AI-smartphone. Display: 6.8" Quad HD+ (120Hz) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display | Dimensions: 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6mm | Main Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera / 200MP Wide-angle Camera / 10MP Telephoto Camera | Selfie Camera: 12MP | Zoom: 100X Space Zoom | Storage : 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB | Weight : 232g | Battery: 5000mAh (typical) | Material: Titanium frame £1,249 at Amazon £1,249 at very.co.uk £1,249 at Mobiles.co.uk Beautiful titanium frame (a first for Samsung) S pen included A little heavy Sometimes the auto AI enhancing of photos can be a bit much (can't be undone)

Now we're talking. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is an absolute beast, let me tell you why. This smartphone has the best camera on the market (i'm really trying not to be biased but it's true) with a 200MP Quad tele zoom camera and a whopping 100X space zoom feature that can let you photograph the moon, and built-in AI to help you capture the ultimate image.

But it doesn't stop there - the only model with S Pen compatibility opens up a host of benefits from note-taking to Google's Circle search, and the display has an adaptive anti-reflective design which makes it even easier to stream content in bright sunshine. The speed and power combo make it an excellent phone for gaming too, unlike Apple's iPhone 15 Pro with overheating speculation.

In terms of price, the S24 Ultra is of course more expensive than its siblings, retailing for $1,299.99 / £1,249 for the minimum 256GB option, increasing to $1,419.99 / £1,349 for the 512GB storage size, or the maximum 1TB option will set you back a hefty $1,659.99 / £1,549. Samsung offered a generous double storage upgrade to those who pre-ordered, so I bagged the 1TB model for the price of the 512GB.

The S24 devices are also the first smartphones with the ability to live translate a phone call with someone speaking another language, and can organise your life by assisting with your note-taking, a great feature for students and journalists.

FAQs

Which Samsung S24 model should I buy? If you're a photographer, videographer, content creator, or anything in between, then I highly recommend you splurge on the S24 Ultra if you can afford to do so. This model is the best out of the three for image quality and Samsung announced during it's unpacked event that it had partnered with Instagram to make S24 devices the first HDR-enabled smartphones for sharing photos on Instagram. All of the models above are equipped with this feature, but only the S24 Ultra has the 200MP camera quality upgrade to ensure that you capture the best quality images. If you want more detail on this, I've written about why I think the S24 Ultra is THE phone for Instagram. If the S24 Ultra is out of your budget, then the choice between the S24 and S24 Plus models can be tricky. The key differences to note are that the S24+ has the bigger display, improved battery life and slightly more RAM, so it might be the better choice for those who like to browse content and spend a lot of time on social media. If this isn't you, then you should be just fine with the standard S24 model if you can do without the larger 6.7-inch display.