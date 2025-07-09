Samsung announces gorgeous new Z Flip and Fold7 – and you can preorder with a discount

Always read the small print when shopping at Samsung, and unlock discounts and freebies with ease.

new Galaxy Z Flip7 and Fold7
(Image credit: Samsung)
Samsung has just announced its latest lineup of Z series foldable and flippy smartphones during its summer Unpacked event, and I'm here to give you a brief rundown of these 3 new devices, plus share some discount codes to help you save on any potential pre-orders. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Z Flip7 FE are all available for pre-order right now, with general availability beginning on July 25th, via Samsung's website.

I've covered Samsung Unpacked for a few years now, and while it's exciting hearing about all of the latest advancements to some of the best camera phones on the market, it can also get a bit overwhelming and tough to determine if a new flagship is really worth the upgrade.

Image 1 of 5
Samsung Z Fold7 press images
(Image credit: Samsung)
Image 1 of 8
Samsung Z Flip7 press shots
(Image credit: Samsung)

