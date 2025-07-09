Samsung has just announced its latest lineup of Z series foldable and flippy smartphones during its summer Unpacked event, and I'm here to give you a brief rundown of these 3 new devices, plus share some discount codes to help you save on any potential pre-orders. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Z Flip7 FE are all available for pre-order right now, with general availability beginning on July 25th, via Samsung's website.

I've covered Samsung Unpacked for a few years now, and while it's exciting hearing about all of the latest advancements to some of the best camera phones on the market, it can also get a bit overwhelming and tough to determine if a new flagship is really worth the upgrade.

If you're still on the fence, don't feel pressured. However, you should know that Samsung offers some amazing deals when it comes to upgrading your tech, and if you can afford to buy your smartphone outright and unlocked, then I've got all the tips and tricks to cut costs on your Z series preorder.

Prices for these new Samsung Z series models start at $1,999 / £1,799 for the Z Fold7 (256GB model), $1,099.99 / £1,049 for the Z Flip7 (256GB model), or $899.99 / £849 for the Z Flip7 FE (256GB model).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 / Z Flip7 preorder deals

I always advise that customers buy directly from Samsung wherever possible, simply because it usually has a TON of preorder offers and incentives to entice Samsung users to upgrade their tech.

The biggest discount you'll be able to get on a Galaxy Z series will likely come from a trade-in offer, but I've rounded up several promotions below for you to take your pick. Just don't forget to add any codes at the checkout before you place your order.

Top Tip: If you're either a student or under the age of 26, you can benefit from the Samsung student discount. Be sure to use this for a double discount on your new smartphone.

US discounts

Pre-order price discount: Get an instant $300 credit (no trade-in required).

Get an instant $300 credit (no trade-in required). Trade-in discount: Save up to $1,000 when you trade in a smartphone.

Save up to $1,000 when you trade in a smartphone. Double storage: get $120-$150 towards a Storage upgrade.

get $120-$150 towards a Storage upgrade. 10% off Galaxy Watches: with Z series purchase.

with Z series purchase. 2 months of Adobe Lightroom: with Z series purchase.

UK discounts

Trade-in discount: Get up to £735 off when you trade in a smartphone, plus get an additional £200 off guaranteed when you trade in any tablet in any condition (even cracked).

Get up to £735 off when you trade in a smartphone, plus get an additional £200 off guaranteed when you trade in any tablet in condition (even cracked). Double storage offer: Get 512GB for the same price as the 256GB model.

Get 512GB for the same price as the 256GB model. Get an extra £100 off: when you join the New Galaxy Club (exclusively at Samsung).

when you join the New Galaxy Club (exclusively at Samsung). Get £100 off with code PAYPAL: when you pre-order with PayPal.

when you pre-order with PayPal. Free earphones: Pre-order any new Galaxy Z Series smartphone and get a selected pair of silver Galaxy Buds3 Pro free (with code ZLIVE).

Pre-order any new Galaxy Z Series smartphone and get a selected pair of silver free Complimentary case: When you register your purchase within 30 days.

When you register your purchase within 30 days. Student discount: 15% off the Z series.

15% off the Z series. 3 Month's free Samsung Care+: Monthly Plan subscription required.

Monthly Plan subscription required. Get 30% off all Galaxy Buds and Ring: when bought with the new Z series.

when bought with the new Z series. Get 10% off new Galaxy Watches: when bought with the new Z series.

when bought with the new Z series. Easy refund: Buy and try the new Galaxy Z Series devices for 100 days, and if you change your mind, simply return the device for a refund.

Z Fold7 highlights

In case you missed Unpacked, let me summarise the key selling points of the new Galaxy Z Fold7 for you.

Firstly, this design is Samsung's thinnest foldable yet, at just 4.2mm thick when unfolded, 8.9mm thick folded, and weighing just 215 grams in total. There's an improved Armour FlexHinge, and despite the lighter build, the Fold7 actually sports a new, wider screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio, and a 6.5-inch cover display.

As for the cameras, the Fold7 series for the very first time is getting a 200MP wide-angle camera (previously 50MP), with a 10MP 100-degree telephoto camera on the main display, plus a 12MP ultrawide and 10MP front camera too. There's still a ton of Galaxy AI features for editing, but a new addition is the Suggest Erase feature, which can auto-detect and remove passersby from your media in seconds.

Everything under the hood has been given a boost from the Fold6 series too, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip (said to be the best mobile processor on the market), combined with the latest One UI 8 and Android 16 software powering the device. As for AI, TM Roh said during the Unpacked presentation that "AI is the new UI" and explained that the Fold7 will have AI-powered tools specifically optimised for its larger display, meaning that Google Gemini can help you with a lot more information.

Should you upgrade? We didn't get much of a boost from the Fold3 to the Fold4 handsets, or even from the 4 to the 5, either. But thankfully, I think Samsung has packed a lot into these new handsets that goes beyond just Galaxy AI software, and has really considered customer demand this time. If you have the Fold5, I'd advise upgrading just for the 200MP camera alone, but if you already have a Fold6, it depends if the new design tweaks are enough to tempt you, as the software seems to be at the same high level as last year, and if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Z Flip7 highlights

It's clear we're entering a new era of AI smartphone technology, and companies like Samsung are spearheading this charge. Sure, you can stick with owning one of the best iPhones for photography if you like, but I think you'd be missing out (though I'm very biased as a Samsung superfan).

The new Z Flip7 does look pretty sleek, and I'll run through the details briefly below. There's also the new Z Flip7 FE model announced today, which seems like Samsung's attempt at a foldable budget camera phone.

There's only a slight design tweak with the Flip7 series, which introduces a new Edge-To-Edge FlexWindow (with a smaller bezel) and the device is now 6.5mm thick when unfolded (compared to 6.9mm with the Flip6) and 13.7mm thick when folded (14.9mm before). The dimensions are mostly the same too, although the screen has been upgraded to 6.9 inches from 6.7, and the top cover is now 4.1 inches compared with the previous 3.4 inches, and it weighs in at just 188 grams.

It's sporting the exact same camera system as the Z Flip6 series, which is pretty disappointing, with a 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP wide, and a 10MP front camera. There will definitely be some Galaxy AI boots when it comes to photo editing, and the recent Audio Erasure feature has now been automated for most media.

It seems things are mostly the same under the hood for the Flip7 as well, aside from a boosted 4,300mAh battery, which is the largest ever on a Galaxy Z Flip, offering up to 31 hours of video play time on a single charge. There's also Samsung Dex compatibility added, for a PC experience that creative multitaskers will love.

Should you upgrade? If you're already familiar with the Samsung Z Flip series, then you're probably wondering what the biggest difference is in these latest devices. I would say it's all AI. Gemini Live will now be accessible directly on the Flip's FlexWindow (top screen when closed), and there's a Now Bar and Now Brief visual experience for daily admin and updates. If you can live without these tweaks, I'd maybe wait until the Flip series gets a meaningful camera update, but that's just me.