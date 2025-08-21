It's no secret by now that I'm a huge fan of Honor tech, but I'm especially excited for the company's upcoming launch of the Magic V5 foldable, which not only looks stunning - but has an early bird deal with £300 off up for grabs right now (plus some freebies like the Magic Pen thrown in) for anyone who registers their interest before August 28th. Not only that, you'll also be entered into a competition for the chance to win an Honor Magic V5 for just £1.

While we don't have any confirmed pricing details for the Honor Magic V5 handset just yet, it's a very classy-looking foldable smartphone, not unlike the popular Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, so I'd expect to pay a premium. I also think what's really going to make the V5 a strong contender as one of the best camera phones of 2025 could be down to AI software, and not so much its camera specs.

This comes following news announced today that Honor has solidified its longstanding strategic alliance with Qualcomm Technologies, in a partnership that aims to "lead the Agentic AI era" and elevate the bar for the industry. In other words, the Honor Magic V5 will be powered by Qualcomm's leading Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and no doubt it could also have some other fancy features up its sleeve, with boosted AI capabilities.

Earlier this year, Honor launched the mid-range 400 Pro series. This model sits slightly higher in the price category than some of our ranked best budget camera phones, but phenomenal performance and camera quality make it excellent value for only £699. One of the standout features of the 400 Pro that I noted in my Honor 400 Pro review is its exclusive image-to-video AI feature, which is built directly into the phone's gallery app, and powered by Google Veo-3.

I think it's more than likely that the upcoming Honor Magic V5 will also sport this Image-to-video feature, and it seems that image quality will be getting a huge boost from the previous V3 model too – with Honor sharing that the Magic V5 will benefit from Qualcomm Technologies’ flexible imaging architecture, plus Qualcomm Spectra ISP hardware, combined with a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU to compliment Honor's exising AI algorithms.

As for design, the Honor Magic V5 will have an ultra-slim profile at just 4.1mm thick when unfolded, despite the generous 7.95-inch OLED display. This is even thinner than Samsung's premium Z Fold 7 handset, and we know that Honor loves to gloat about its friendly rivalry with Samsung, in some of the hilarious digs that were made to its competitor during the campaign launch for the Magic V3 series last year (what happened to the V4?).

