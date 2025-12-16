It's that time of the year. The time when everyone starts looking ahead to 2026 to predict the trends that'll be making waves in the creative world.

We've already seen Pinterest's predictions for 2026 as well as 3D art trends that we expect to impact next year, and Adobe has just joined the party by announcing its 2026 Creative Trends forecast.

Instead of showing a long list of trends like many forecasters, Adobe has focused on four trends that it says will shape 2026. Of course, these trends mention 2025's buzzword (okay, and previous year's too), AI, but they talk about how humanity and AI collide and work together to form new ways of thinking and creating.

Here are Adobe's four trends for 2026:

01. All the feels

(Image credit: Adobe)

This is about multi-sensory branding experiences. Research shows that consumers expect their senses to be engaged while interacting with brands (and this is why we introduced an experiential branding category at the Brand Impact Awards this year).

Adobe says that to tap into senses like texture and taste, you need to "craft visuals with depth and detail". When it comes to working with AI, this means designing prompts that are about more than how something looks, but include details on how it might feel, sound and smell, too. It could also be as simple as including sound with a visual.

02. Connectioneering

(Image credit: Adobe)

This trend is all about conveying emotions through craft and establishing an emotional connection with your audience. "When you lean into this trend," says Adobe, "viewers will stop noticing branding and start feeling the message". There's a focus on shared joy, inspiration or affection, which can all create connection.

Adobe gives the example of a video, with music that captures the mood. This can help amplify the emotions of the moment. It also points to collaborative AI-powered moodboards to help teams spark new ideas.

03. Surreal Silliness

(Image credit: Adobe)

The surreal silliness trend is all about having fun. This one is largely based on AI, with generative AI like Nano Banana or Adobe Firefly described as "creativity in its most unfiltered form".

AI can stretch logic, bend physics and remix culture, says Adobe, with research showing that brands described as fun and playful are significantly better at building future demand.

The results can be fun and entertaining, and can be where brands can find a sweet spot showing a new and fresh side of themselves that sparks joy. So what are you waiting for? It's time to be surreally silly.

04. Local flavours

(Image credit: Adobe)

Many Gen Zers are moving towards "appstinence" – a conscious break from constant connectivity, says Adobe. As they aim to be more present in the real world, the discovery of new countries, cultures and communities becomes more appealing.

That's where this trend comes in. When brands partner with local creators and spotlight regional craftsmanship, the work feels more authentic and memorable, humanising the brand.

This isn't about trying to muscle in on someone's culture though, make sure you are authentically highlighting people who live in the place you are spotlighting, not just creating content about a place but instead making it with local people, with no filters.

So there you have it, these are Adobe's predictions for 2026. You can read the full report here. Which of these do you see becoming important as we move into the new year? Let us know in the comments.