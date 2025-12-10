9 stunning gifts under $50 (that will deliver before Christmas)

Christmas is nearly here, and there's still time to get a creative Christmas gift delivered before the big day – and you don't have to break the bank doing so.

Below is my list of 9 awesome gifts, all under $50, ranging from retro over-ear headphones to a hand-painted graffiti plant pot. They're unique, creative and great value. Speaking of which, if you want to venture deeper into audio, check out my list of the best budget audiophile headphones.