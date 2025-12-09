If you've been following my coverage of Wicked: For Good, you'll know that my faith in the film has been waning, and my reservations were anxiously held. Now that I've experienced it in all its (questionable) glory, I have mixed emotions, but one feature has stuck with me – that stunning character design.

Amidst Cynthia Erivo's haunting vocals and Ariana Grande's weepy performance, my eyes were often drawn to the side characters and their exceptional design, from the intricate costuming to seamless SFX. (In fact, I had a vision, almost like a prophecy, of an Oscar for Best Costume Design.) There will be spoilers ahead. You have been warned.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Before I address the other Ozians, it wouldn't be a character design analysis without talking about the leading witch herself. Elphaba. Graduating from her tumultuous school days, she has an older, wiser appeal thanks to her confidence and costuming. Rounded glasses and puffy-sleeved gowns are replaced with dramatic lapels, long, swooping leather jackets, and worn textures that give her a sense of authority and strength tinged with untamability.

Opting for microbraids over a traditional wig, Cynthia Erivo requested this design choice to connect Elphaba's character to the prejudice faced by black women. The wig, which was once neatly braided, now sports delicate baby hairs along the hairline, demonstrating how the passing of time has given the Witch little time to tend to aesthetics as she fights to save the oppressed Ozians.

It wasn't just costuming that caught my eye; makeup and SFX were also a delight to behold throughout the film. Designed by legendary makeup and prosthetics artists Frances Hannon and Mark Coulier, the iconic scarecrow makeup was created with prosthetic pieces made to look like burlap.

Threading fibres through the silicone pieces and finishing them with textured flocking, the pieces blended seamlessly into the face while allowing Jonathan Bailey's charm to shine through. Equal parts emotive and uncanny, the design, paired with Jonathan Bailey's unsteady, loping gait, perfectly sold the character.

The highlight of Wicked: For Good's character design has to be Boq's transformation into the Tin Man. The costume itself tells a story, as silverware from Nessarose's study is seen integrated into his new prison-like body. Paired with Ethan Slater's immersive performance, there's a palpable sense of agony in each stiff movement that gives the film a dark edge.

From the tiny bolts along his cheekbones to his sharp nose, the Tin Man's face is a masterpiece in itself. The build consisted of silicone prosthetics painted silver to mimic the cold rigidity of metal. The result was a terrifying, monstrous depiction of the classic character, allowing full autonomy for Slater's electrifying powerhouse performance.

Is Wicked: For Good a perfect movie? I'd argue, no. But its abundance of creative talent makes it a marvel to watch. From the biggest set designs to the tiniest character details, the film feels like a love letter to classic cinema and theatre, proving that practical effects are still superior (in my humble opinion) to a sea of nauseating VFX.

