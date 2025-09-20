The first edition of the highly anticipated Marvel x DC comic crossover has just dropped, and I'm happy to report it has exceeded expectations. Introducing a brand new character, Deadpool/Batman #1 is already a roaring success among comic fans who've been patiently waiting since the series announcement back in May 2025.

Both Marvel and DC have some of the most iconic character designs in pop culture history, so dropping a new hero was a risky move. Combining the best of the pair's iconic character designs, the fresh face is an unexpected treat that proves the comic titans know their fans.

(Image credit: Marvel/DC)

Proudly starring on the variant cover of Deadpool/Batman #1, our new hero, Logo, leans into the cheesy comic book chaos that many fans adore. An amalgamation of DC's lycanthian bounty hunter Lobo and Marvel's Wolverine (Logan), it's a surprisingly fitting mashup channelling major badass vibes – replacing Wolverine's Adamantium claws with chains? Perfection.

I'm not alone in my praise for the new character design – over on Reddit, fans flooded the comments with excitement. "This is so incredibly dumb and I love it," one fan commented, while another added. "The chains running through the arms are a special level of gross". It seems our new hero already has a dedicated fan club, as another comic fanatic wrote, "I want a Logo series now. And an action figure."

(Image credit: Marvel/DC)

