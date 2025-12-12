Check out this character artist's fun tribute to Fifth Element
Patri Balanovsky takes inspiration from a wide range of sources and genres.
Patri Balanovsky is an experienced character designer, illustrator and art director from Israel who works mostly in the animation and game industries. He is versed in all sorts of styles and genres, and is particularly fond of finding inspiration in cartoons and old films.
Below, he shows us three pieces of personal work made using Photoshop and Procreate (see our guides to digital art software and the best drawing tablets).
Pink Buns
“A character design where I was aiming for a more casual look, something that was very stylised and simple. The expressions sheet was just me goofing around”
Felicia
“This character design is a Darkstalkers fan art. I wanted to emphasise her feline-like, playful attitude rather than sexiness.”
Super Green
“An homage to the movie The Fifth Element. I was trying to create a cartoon interpretation of a fun and larger-than-life persona”.
You can see more of Patri's work on the his ArtStation profile.
For more inspiration, see our feature on what is concept art? and our character design tips.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.
ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for over 15 years!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.