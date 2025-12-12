Check out this character artist's fun tribute to Fifth Element

Patri Balanovsky is an experienced character designer, illustrator and art director from Israel who works mostly in the animation and game industries. He is versed in all sorts of styles and genres, and is particularly fond of finding inspiration in cartoons and old films.

Below, he shows us three pieces of personal work made using Photoshop and Procreate.

Pink Buns

(Image credit: Patri Balanovsky)

“A character design where I was aiming for a more casual look, something that was very stylised and simple. The expressions sheet was just me goofing around”

Felicia

(Image credit: Patri Balanovsky)

“This character design is a Darkstalkers fan art. I wanted to emphasise her feline-like, playful attitude rather than sexiness.”

Super Green

(Image credit: Patri Balanovsky)

“An homage to the movie The Fifth Element. I was trying to create a cartoon interpretation of a fun and larger-than-life persona”.

You can see more of Patri's work on the his ArtStation profile.

