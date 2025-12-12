I've resisted the call of the Christmas Eve box for as long as I've had children. It's always always seemed an extra part of consumerism that is just too much. But this year it occurred to me that I could make something quite special out of the newfangled tradition.

I started looking around for things to fill the boxes that could make Christmas eve a genuinely creative and fun time, rather than just more stuff to buy. This is the ultimate creative Christmas eve box ideas list I've come up with. With books, games, crafts and more, I've focused on Target, to make it easy for you to get all the goodies ordered in one go. For last minute Christmas ideas, see our creative gifts under $100, and gifts under $25 guides.