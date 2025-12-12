What creatives can learn from the Wicked vs KPop Demon Hunters controversy

Every awards season gifts us one bewildering moment. The kind that makes you question whether the entertainment industry is run by sentient spreadsheets, chaos goblins, or a committee that chooses winners by spinning a bottle. This year’s head-scratcher? The Golden Globes nominations underplaying Wicked: For Good, while giving KPop Demon Hunters more than anyone expected.

If you haven’t seen either film, don’t worry: you’re not alone. In today's fragmented cultural landscape, most people actually haven't seen most things – even though they've been everywhere (see the K-pop Demon Hunters Time magazine cover). So here's a brief primer. And if you love animation, see the series to watch in 2026.

Musical melodrama

Wicked: For Good is the second half of the film adaptation of the long-running stage musical; a prequel-slash-reboot of The Wizard of Oz that focuses on the green witch Elphaba and her frenemy Glinda. It’s a big, heartfelt, melodramatic film packed with new songs, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The first film, released in 2024, was a cultural event. The second was expected to hoover up awards simply by existing with confidence. And indeed, it did earn five Golden Globe nominations, including Best Actress for Cynthia and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana. What's shocked many, though, is that it wasn’t deemed worthy of a Best Musical/Comedy Picture nomination; a category seemingly designed for it.

So what happened? My theory: Wicked carried the curse of predictability.

Awards voters get bored. They see a film polished within an inch of its life, with megastars doing megastar things, and their eyes glaze over (even with the fantastic character design). While Wicked: For Good made a fortune and got mixed reviews, it didn’t offer a new cultural moment the way the first film did. It was familiar. Expected. Safe.

Martial arts magic

In contrast, KPop Demon Hunters is the cinematic equivalent of a Haribo-fuelled fever dream. In this feature-length cartoon, a squad of Korean pop idols use magic, martial arts and fautless choreography to defeat underworld threats, all while singing a chart-topping soundtrack. And yes, that's as mad as it sounds.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nonetheless, the film secured Globe nominations for Best Animated Picture, Best Original Song, and the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. And it's that's last one which really has people scratching their heads, because it only had a tiny theatrical release before landing on Netflix; a platform that doesn't actually release its viewing figures.

So what's going on? Well, first consider the nature of the Globes. While most awards bodies value consistency, this one thrives on surprising people. If the Oscars are a well-organised office away day, the Globes are a Friday afternoon brainstorm where someone says, “Let’s award the demon-hunting pop stars; the kids love it,” and everyone else nods because lunch is arriving.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Secondly, here's a broader creative-industry lesson for the rest of us: success doesn’t follow a formula. In the case of Wicked: For Good, you can build the prestige sequel, hire the iconic stars, polish the soundtrack... but still get overshadowed by something fast, weird and joyfully unexpected. Because audiences (and apparently Golden Globes voters) are increasingly drawn to energy, surprise and cultural momentum; not just scale or pedigree (though it also has an art book that reflects the artistry).

So my overall takeaway? If these supposedly serious awards can be swayed by a chaotic K-pop fantasy, maybe the rest of us have permission to be a little stranger, a little bolder, and a lot less worried about playing by the rules. After all, the algorithm loves a plot twist… and apparently, so do the Golden Globes.

Know a big fan of each film? See our Wicked gift guide, and our K-pop Demon Hunters guide, with prices starting at $6.