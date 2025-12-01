Slay the holidays with K-pop Demon Hunters merch from $6
From tumblers to tees, these are the top killer deals.
The internet has gone wild for K-pop Demon Hunters, with an avalanche of love for the film all over socials. With a success story rivalling some of Disney's top films, the immense success of K-pop demon hunters has marked a shift in animation style and storytelling, away from rehashed fairytale formulas.
With its monumental success, K-pop Demon Hunters has an avalanche of merch to go with the hype. Thankfully, this Cyber Monday, there are some great deals on stocking fillers for the Huntrix fans in your life, from slaying t-shirts to soda-poppin' posters. Check out our top picks below, and then go look at the FREE K-Pop Demon Hunters online art book that's just been released.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
