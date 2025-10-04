KPop Demon Hunters trend sparks health warning

KPop Demon Hunters has been a huge surprise hit for Netflix, becoming the most-streamed film or series on the platform. And to think that Sony Animations turned it down – a mistake animation fans think the studio should avoid repeating with Genndy Tartakovsky's The Black Knight.
Such popularity comes with risks, however, and KPop Demon Hunters has now sparked warnings about a potentially dangerous craze. Doctors are concerned that kids risk getting burned by trying to recreate a famous scene from Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans' movie.
Doctors at several hospitals have issued warnings after noticing that young fans were recreating the KPop Demon Hunters noodle scene above in videos. Fans have been sharing videos on social media with hashtags like #KPopNoodleChallenge and #DemonHuntersRamen.
Shriners Children’s warned that tippy soups' tall, narrow, microwavable noodle cups are easy to knock over and can cause bad burns when spilled. “Instant noodles make up nearly one-third of pediatric scald burn injuries, and at Shriners Children’s Boston, we see injuries like this two to three times a week,” said Colleen Ryan, M.D., associate surgeon at Shriners Children’s Boston.
If a burn occurs, Dr. Ryan recommends running cool water over the injured area for 20 minutes.
It might be safer to recreate the scene in animated form. See our guides to the best animation software and the best laptops for animation. Or maybe it would even be better to use OpenAI's Sora social media app after all?
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
