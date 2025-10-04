KPop Demon Hunters trend sparks health warning

KPop Demon Hunters has been a huge surprise hit for Netflix, becoming the most-streamed film or series on the platform. And to think that Sony Animations turned it down – a mistake animation fans think the studio should avoid repeating with Genndy Tartakovsky's The Black Knight.

Such popularity comes with risks, however, and KPop Demon Hunters has now sparked warnings about a potentially dangerous craze. Doctors are concerned that kids risk getting burned by trying to recreate a famous scene from Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans' movie.

Doctors at several hospitals have issued warnings after noticing that young fans were recreating the KPop Demon Hunters noodle scene above in videos. Fans have been sharing videos on social media with hashtags like #KPopNoodleChallenge and #DemonHuntersRamen.

Shriners Children’s warned that tippy soups' tall, narrow, microwavable noodle cups are easy to knock over and can cause bad burns when spilled. “Instant noodles make up nearly one-third of pediatric scald burn injuries, and at Shriners Children’s Boston, we see injuries like this two to three times a week,” said Colleen Ryan, M.D., associate surgeon at Shriners Children’s Boston.

If a burn occurs, Dr. Ryan recommends running cool water over the injured area for 20 minutes.

